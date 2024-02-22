Fogging Operations To Be Carried Out By Insect Vector Control Unit

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment wishes to advise the general public that as part of its mosquito control programme for the adult Aedes aegypti mosquito, the Insect Vector Control Unit will be conducting fogging operations in the following areas commencing at 4:30 pm.

Thursday 22nd February 2024:

Buccament & surrounding areas

Prospect at Hotel Alexandrina area back to the college and its surroundings

Friday 23rd February 2024

Villa Flat

Kingstown and surrounding areas

Please take note of the following:

Home and business owners in the named areas are reminded to keep their windows and doors open to allow the fog to take effect.

Motorists are kindly asked to take caution.

Persons who are suffering from any respiratory illnesses are kindly asked to take the necessary precautionary measures.

Residents are also encouraged to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in their yard and to protect themselves from mosquito bites during the day.

Members of the public are reminded that the completion of the scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the control of the Unit. In such circumstances, the Unit will return to the scheduled communities as soon as possible.