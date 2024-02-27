AMAX Introduces Next-Generation Edge AI Solutions for the Telecommunications Industry
AMAX debuts ServMax X-313 & X-212, advancing AI & telecom workloads with improved cooling and high-performance processors.
AMAX's Edge AI offerings transform telecom AI, delivering top performance, efficient thermal management, and scalable edge computing”FREMONT, CA, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMAX, a leader in IT infrastructure design and solutions, today announced the launch of its latest AI-driven offerings, the ServMax™ X-313 and ServMax™ X-212. These general-purpose GPU edge computing servers are engineered to meet the increasing demands of AI workloads in telecommunications, offering unmatched performance, better thermal management, and efficiency at the network's edge.
AMAX's ServMax X-313 and X-212 solutions are revolutionizing the telecommunications industry by directly deploying AI capabilities at the edge, streamlining data processing and enabling scalable growth. These systems are designed for enterprises, edge environments, and Tier 2 cloud providers, featuring a robust 400Gb high-performance computing fabric and flexible architecture options to accommodate the dynamic requirements of emerging AI.
The ServMax X-313, a 3U ultra-short Intel GPGPU edge computing server, is capable of powering up to two NVIDIA H100™ Tensor Core GPUs, offering improved computing power for AI applications. Similarly, the ServMax X-212, in a compact 2U form factor, includes one NVIDIA H100 GPU, designed for efficient edge AI processing. Both units support the upcoming Intel® Xeon® Next-Gen processors providing the foundation for advanced computing capabilities with enhanced energy efficiency.
Key features of the ServMax X-313 and X-212 include up to 32 DDR5 DIMMs per processor, supporting RDIMM modules up to 96GB and 3DS RDIMM modules up to 256GB, ensuring ample memory for demanding applications. The systems also boast a range of storage options, including SlimSAS and SATA ports, along with M.2 support for fast data access and Intel® SATA RAID configurations for data integrity.
Networking is handled with integrated 10Gbase-T RJ45 NICs, ensuring high-speed, reliable connections essential for telecommunications workloads. System management is streamlined with on-board ASMB11-iKVM, TPM header with SPI interface, and IPMI 2.0 support, making these servers easy to integrate and manage in any IT environment.
The ServMax X-313 and X-212 are designed for operation in challenging conditions, with a temperature range from 10°C to 40°C and humidity tolerance designed to ensure reliability in a wide range of environments. Their compact dimensions and form factors are suited for space-constrained installations, offering flexibility in deployment.
AMAX at MWC Barcelona
MWC Barcelona, February 26-29, the premier event for the global mobile communications industry, AMAX is showcasing the ServMax X-313 and X-212 server. These solutions display AMAX's commitment to enhancing telecom networks through edge AI, improving performance, and engineering capability. AMAX plays a pivotal role in driving the evolution of next-generation telecommunications services.
