Censinet Announces Benchmarking Study Results, New Product Innovations, and Cybersecurity Awards at ViVE 2024 Conference
2024 Benchmarking Study Highlights Industry Cyber Maturity; New Product Releases Enable Enterprise-Wide Risk Orchestration, Eliminate Security Questionnaires
Censinet is excited to lead discussions at ViVE this year on the 2024 Benchmarking Study and to showcase new product innovations that will forever transform how our customers protect patient safety,”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced at ViVE 2024 the launch of the 2024 Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study, the delivery of Censinet Risk Register and Censinet ConnectTM Copilot, and the presentation of awards to 14 healthcare organizations designated Cybersecurity Transparent. Censinet representatives and customers are available at booth #2219 on February 25-28 at the ViVE 2024 conference to discuss the 2024 Benchmarking Study, and see live demonstrations of all new product innovations and enhancements.
— Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet
“Censinet is excited to lead discussions at ViVE this year on the 2024 Benchmarking Study and to showcase new product innovations that will forever transform how our customers protect patient safety,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “I am looking forward to spending the week with Censinet customers and partners as we discuss how to better serve and protect patients, and support health industry leaders interested in a faster and more effective approach to enterprise and third-party risk management.”
2024 Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study
With 58 healthcare organizations participating in the 2024 Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study, the findings update and expand upon the comprehensive set of peer benchmarks established in the landmark 2023 Benchmarking Study. The Benchmarking Study is the industry’s first collaborative initiative to establish robust, objective, and actionable benchmarks across the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF), 405(d) Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices (HICP), and key organizational and cybersecurity program metrics.
The 2024 Benchmarking Study Executive Summary can be downloaded on the Censinet website here on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.
Censinet Risk Register
The Censinet Risk Register is the health industry’s first risk register with real-time enterprise and ecosystem orchestration capabilities across the NIST IR 8286 risk management lifecycle. The Censinet Risk Register automatically captures all risk assessment findings across the third-party and enterprise risk management ecosystem, and enables customers to leverage purpose-built automation to dynamically orchestrate the timely disposition of assessment findings with internal stakeholders and third-party vendors. The Censinet Risk Register Dashboard summarizes all third-party and enterprise assessment activity in real-time, and delivers an intuitive view of the highest-priority cyber risk exposures across the organization with actionable insights to accelerate risk mitigation.
Censinet Connect Copilot
The newly released Censinet ConnectTM Copilot product leverages unique artificial intelligence to automatically provide highly accurate and relevant answers to detailed security questionnaires, solving one of the most significant ‘pain points’ in cyber risk management. Unlike other AI tools to fill out security questionnaires, Censinet Connect Copilot enables cybersecurity and risk personnel to simply drag-and-drop any previously completed questionnaire or other source documentation (e.g., SOC-2, pen test results, policy documents) into Censinet Connect Copilot, and questionnaire responses are ready for review by the team and leadership in minutes.
Censinet Cybersecurity Transparent
Censinet will present awards at ViVE 2024 to 14 healthcare organizations designated Cybersecurity Transparent to recognize these organizations’ ongoing commitment to improving cyber preparedness and maturity.
The Cybersecurity Transparent awardees are (in alphabetical order):
Asimily
Canon Medical
ClosedLoop.AI
Divurgent
ELLKAY
First Health Advisory
Fortified Health Security
Galen Healthcare Solutions
Get Well
Innovaccer
Iodine
Luma Health
Medasource
Strata
Healthcare organizations interested in learning more about the 2024 Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study, Censinet Risk Register, Censinet Connect Copilot, and the Censinet Cybersecurity Transparent designation should visit booth #2219 at ViVE 2024 or contact info@censinet.com.
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
Briana McGann
Censinet
+1 781-328-4118
email us here