Company Announcement Date: February 23, 2024
Product Type: Food & Beverages
Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared egg
Company Name: LQNN, Inc.

LQNN Inc., of Garden Grove, California, is voluntarily recalling Banh Ba Xa and varieties of Banh Pia because they may contain undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The affected products are packaged in various colors of foil bags, with the lot number or best by date printed on the front of the bag. The affected Banh Pia products are under the brand Saigon Gourmet, and all affected products are manufactured by Tan Hue Vien. The twelve (12) affected products are:

# PLU

# Item Name Lot# Universal Product

Code Picture 1 1894 BANH PIA Mung Bean Durian

480g X16 THV 1894

16pack(17oz-ct)/case B4.12.23; B6.12.23; B1.11.23;

B2.11.23; B3.11.23;

A7.11.23;

A8.11.23; A9.11.23; A1.11.23;

A2.11.23; A3.11.23; A4.11.23; C9.10.23; C10.10.23;

C11.10.23; C6.10.23; C7.10.23;

C8.10.23; C2.10.23; C3.10.23;

C4.10.23; C5.10.23; C1.10.23;

B10.10.23; B4.10.23; B5.10.23;

B6.10.23; B7.10.23; B8.10.23;

B1.10.23; B2.10.23; A10.10.23 8 936014 318942 See image below 2 1637 BANH PIA Mung Bean Pumpkin

400g X30 THV 1637

30pack(14oz-ct)/case OCT1525 8 936014 316375 See image below 3 5181 BANH PIA Taro Durian

400g X30 THV 5181/1479

30pack(14oz-ct)/case DEC0925; NOV1325; OCT1325 8 936014 311479 See image below 4 1897 FRZ CAKE Ba Xa Lady

260g X20 THV 1897

20pack(4-ct)/case DEC2525; 8 936014 311752 See image below 5 1891 BANH PIA Black Sesame Durian

400g X30 THV 9178/1891

30pack(14oz-ct)/case NOV1625; Oct1525; OCT1325;

OCT0225 8 936014 319178 See image below 6 3077 BANH PIA Classic Mung Bean Durian

16.8oz X20 THV 3077

20pack(16.8oz-ct)/case DEC0925; NOV2725; NOV1625;

NOV1325; NOV0425; OCT1325;

OCT0225 8 936014 313077 See image below 7 1794 BANH PIA Mung Bean Durian

275g X24 THV 1794

24pack(275g-ct)/case NOV1625; OCT1525 8 936014 317945 See image below 8 2112 BANH PIA Mung Bean Durian

400g X30 THV 0595/2112

30pack(14oz-ct)/case DEC1525; DEC0925; NOV1625;

NOV1325; OCT2525; OCT1325;

OCT0225 8 936014 310595 See image below 9 1934 BANH PIA Mung Bean Pineapple

400g X30 THV 1934

30pack(14oz-ct)/case Dec0825; NOV1625; OCT1525 8 936014 319345 See image below 10 1918 BANH PIA Pandan Durian

400g X30 THV 1918

30pack(14oz-ct)/case DEC0925; Nov1825; NOV1325;

NOV0425; Oct1325; OCT0225 8 936014 319185 See image below 11 1890 BANH PIA Red Bean Durian

400g X30 THV 8904/1890

30pack(14oz-ct)/case DEC1525 8 936014 318904 See image below 12 1638 BANH PIA Liu Sha Pumpkin

480g X20 THV 1638

20pack(12-ct)/case DEC2025. 8 936014 316603 See image below

The recalled Banh Ba Xa and varieties of Banh Pia were distributed to Canada, and nationwide to Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington to wholesalers, markets, retail stores, and on-line websites.

We are working with our distributors to recall the affected products. NO illness has been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the affected products may have been mistakenly had an egg wash applied. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem may have been caused by a mistake in the manufacturer’s production and packaging process.

Distribution of the product has been placed on hold until the company is certain that the product has been corrected. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation in this matter. We assure you that we are undertaking measured steps to prevent its recurrence.

Consumers who have purchased the above Banh Ba Xa and varieties of Banh Pia are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (714) 949-7870 from Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PST.