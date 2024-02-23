Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted on felony warrant for child sex assault offense

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Port of Entry on Thursday apprehended a male senior citizen pedestrian wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for a sex-related offense involving a child.

“Our frontline CBP officers maintain strict vigilance and that dedication and perseverance resulted in the apprehension of a man wanted on a felony warrant for a sex-related offense involving a child,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “The heinous nature of the crimes alleged in felony arrest warrants like these exemplify and underscore the vital importance of CBP’s ongoing border security mission.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Thursday afternoon, Feb. 22, CBP officers at Gateway to the Americas Bridge referred pedestrian Francisco Olvera Tovar, 75, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and confirmed that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for sexual assault of a child issued by Laredo Police Department. CBP officers turned Olvera Tovar over to Laredo police officers for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

