Tech Hub PS Recognized on CRN’s 2024 MSP 500 List
CRN Elite 150: Tech Hub PS among the top service provider in the United States and Canada
The team has worked hard to grow our business and their dedication has helped or customers solve many technical questions.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech hub PS, Global Provider of Technology Services and Solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Tech Hub PS to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2023. CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions while maximizing their return on investment.
MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them Tech Hub PS keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.
The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.
Tech Hub PS was chosen as a premier provider of Field Services, Remote Services, and our unique Hybrid Service approach to supporting our North American customers. We support Large VAR’s, OEM’s, Distributors, and direct customers with their technical service designs, assessments, implementations, and support.
“Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success.”
Tech Hub PS is proud to be named an MSP 500 and Elite 150 provider by CRN. The model we have built has shown the support our clients need to deliver technology solutions anywhere in the US and Canada.
The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.
About Tech hub PS
Tech Hub PS is a global provider of technology services and solutions. With the rapid growth of technology and the ever-changing business landscape, providing technical solutions to our customers On-Site, On-Time, and On-Budget, is what we do and deliver every day. A simple start-to-finish formula built on years of experience and customer success. No project left behind.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
© 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
