SKNAARS elects Executive

(Press release) The St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla Amateur Radio Society (SKNAARS) which was established in April 1973 fifty (50) years ago, recently held its Annual General Meeting, when the following members were elected to the Executive for the period 2024 to 2026:

1. David Hanley (V44KD), President

2. Cedric Jeffers (V44KBJ), Secretary

3. Carl Herbert (V44KD), Secretary

4. Erickson France (V44KK), Assistant Secretary

5. Jessica St. Luce-Warner (V44LW) Treasurer

As the new executive takes office, it will continue to build on the foundation established by previous executives, under the theme, WITH EFFORT AND WILL TOGETHER LET’S BUILD. The St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla Amateur Radio Society publicly thanks all individuals and entities across all sectors for assistance provided over the years and looks forward to a strong ongoing collaboration and partnership.