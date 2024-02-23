Submit Release
Nevis kick starts the first of a series of consultations to update fishing community

(MOA, St Kitts): On Thursday 15th February, 2024 the Nevis’ stakeholders and fishers kickstarted a very successful, first of a series of consultations with the objective of updating and informing the fishing community of its 2024 transformational plans and activities.

Stakeholders and fishers were afforded the opportunity to provide feedback and air their concerns in regard to these activities.

 The second meeting was held in St. Kitts at the Department of Marine Resources on Tuesday 20th February 2024.

The facilitators were Fisheries Assistant, Mr. Kharim Saddler, and Port Control Officer, Ms. Maritza Queeley.

Consultations were held in Old Road on Thursday 22nd at the Old Road Fisheries Complex.

 

