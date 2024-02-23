Minister’s statement on RCMP, IHIT, Abbotsford police dismantling organized crime group

CANADA, February 23 - Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement in response to the B.C. RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) Program, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) and the Abbotsford Police Department’s significant actions in dismantling an organized crime group:

“I commend the collaborative efforts of the B.C. RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime Program, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and the Abbotsford Police Department in dismantling a B.C.-based organized crime group.

“Gangs and organized crime are fuelling the toxic-drug crisis, killing thousands of British Columbians every year and hurting communities across our province. This is a problem that crosses borders within Canada and across the world, and we are determined to do what it takes to stop it.

“With the combined efforts by BC-RCMP FSOC, IHIT and the Abbotsford Police Department, they have successfully seized:

356,000 counterfeit pills such as Adderall, Xanax, Percocet, OxyContin and Oxycodone, which also contained carfentanil and other drugs;

168 kilograms of precursor chemicals including fentanyl, benzodiazepines, methamphetamine and carfentanil , which could have produced an additional 185,000 fentanyl containing pills, 28,000 methamphetamine containing pills and 258,000 MDMA containing pills;

more than 1,500 rounds of ammunition.

“This significant seizure has kept millions of potentially lethal doses of toxic drugs from reaching our communities. Further, by arresting these nine individuals, these agencies have disrupted violent gang conflicts, helping to keep people safer from dangerous criminals in our province.

“Our government continues to prioritize strong prevention, intervention, intelligence and enforcement initiatives, with more than $100 million invested to support specialized enforcement activities to stop criminals from bringing violence and toxic drugs into our communities.

“The BC RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime program is requesting the public’s help in locating Kevin Moebes. If you have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact your local police agency, or anonymously report it through the BC Crime Stoppers hotline at 1 800 222-8477. For your own safety, do not approach him.

“We will continue to work with law enforcement to combat gangs, fight organized crime, and go after the criminals who are making and trafficking deadly drugs and firearms, so people and communities can feel safe.”