Lisa Dawn Miller Releases 'There You Are,' A Torch Ballad About Love, Loss and Revelation, Based on her own True Story

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Producer/singer/songwriter Lisa Dawn Miller (lisadawnmiller.com) releases “ There You Are ,” a song she wrote while grieving the loss of a loved one. The new single will be available on all major platforms including Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music February 23.“I used to go out to Malibu where we spent a lot of time together,” Lisa said about James. “I kept looking up to the sky asking ‘where are you’ until one day I realized that this person I loved so much was right there… all along – in my heart forever. I just needed to learn to connect to him in a different way. It was almost as if he said, ‘I’m right here,’ and thus, this song was born,” Lisa continued.Lisa met James E. Wallace, Jr. in Detroit at a Motown event in 2019. “We didn’t get to spend a lot of time together before he passed away, but the impact of knowing and loving him changed the trajectory of my life,” Lisa said about the time she shared with James who is a central character in a new show she is developing for Broadway entitled, “A Place in the Sun,” about her father, legendary songwriter, Ron Miller (“ For Once in My Life ”).“I am so fortunate to have been able to work with such incredible talent to produce this record,” Lisa said. Credits include music arrangement and piano by Chris Hardin; string arrangement by Erik Nickerson; background vocals written and arranged by Mark Matson; vocal recording by Rob Tarango and Sam Robertson and engineering and mastering by Paul. J. Falcone.In August 2023, Lisa released an R&B record, “I Need Your Love,” to rave reviews by fans and music critics. She followed with another R&B single release, “Rhythm of Me” in November 2023 and her first EDM Dance record, “I’ve Been to Paradise,” an interpolation of her father’s classic, “I’ve Never Been to Me” (lyrics by Ron Miller and music by Ken Hirsch). For the holidays she released, “My Favorite Time of Year,” which received wonderful reviews and was picked by Broadway World for its Top 20 Holiday Playlist.Lisa will be performing in her new show which celebrates the music of her father, “For Once in My Life, the Songs of Ron Miller” (foronceinmylife.com) at Herb Alpert's Vibrato in Bel-Air March 13 after premiering to stellar reviews at 54 Below NYC. Tickets are available at: www.vibratogrilljazz.com/music/lisa-dawn-miller-presents Lisa also produces and co-stars as “Frank’s One Love (Ava Gardner)” in the critically acclaimed hit musical, “Sandy Hackett’s Rat Pack,” which performs at the North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly, MA (Boston area) on March 16. Tickets are available at nsmt.org.Lisa will be returning to New York with “For Once in My Life, the Songs of Ron Miller” March 25 at Chelsea Table and Stage. Tickets are available at chelseatableandstage.venuetix.com/show/details/6Oe6RUdscZOcOMs4jc5Q.For the latest news on Lisa Dawn Miller, visit lisadawnmiller.com, ldmworld.com and on Instagram, Facebook, Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

