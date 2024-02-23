Cherry’s Industrial Equipment names Jordan Smith of Chicago to National Account Manager position

Jordan Smith

ROSELLE, IL, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cherry's Industrial Equipment, an engineering and manufacturing company dedicated to solving workflow and safety issues in the workplace, today announced the appointment of Jordan Smith of Chicago to the position of National Account Manager.

In this role, he will work both with the company’s existing customer base as well as helping to develop new business. He will work with a number of the industries that Cherry’s solutions serve, but several areas of concentration for him will be national bakery and Ingredients manufacturers and the automotive industry.

Mr. Smith’s work history includes considerable experience helping businesses solve challenges across various industries, including payment processing and transportation. Prior to joining Cherry’s, he was a Division Manager for Heartland, a Fortune 500 payment processor based in Chicago. His resume also includes Assistant Branch Manager at XTRA Lease, and Lease Sales Representative for Penske Truck Leasing.

One of his outside interests is volleyball. He is President and Captain of a semi-professional men’s volleyball team which competes with other teams in the Volleyball League of America, traveling throughout the country to participate in tournaments. One of Mr. Smith’s goals is to bring a professional league to the United States. Currently, the highest level of competition in the United States is semi-professional, whereas professional leagues exist throughout Europe.

He studied at Robert Morris University in Chicago for two years and then transferred to Lakeland College in Wisconsin, a Division III school where he played volleyball and served as his team’s captain during his senior year. His team was ranked as high as 5th in Division III in the United States.

His other pastimes include playing golf and spending time with his one year old Bernese Mountain dog. He is also an avid fan of the Black Hawks.

Noting that his family has a number of people who work in or own small businesses, he said that he has been eager to get into the sales side of a business. “I’m really excited to be on board here at Cherry’s,” he said, adding, “This is a great opportunity.”

John Costello, Chief Executive Officer at Cherry’s Industrial Equipment, said, “We are delighted to welcome Jordan to the Cherry’s family. His experience helping businesses identify and solve challenges in their work environments will serve him well in his new role here with us. We look forward to Jordan’s contributions for our clients and our team.”

About Cherry’s Industrial Equipment

Cherry's Industrial Equipment Corp is an engineering company that solves workflow problems and safety issues, and creates ergonomic solutions across a wide range of industries Founded in 1982, the company initially focused on marketing the pallet inverter, a new piece of material-handling equipment developed to turn entire pallet loads over to safely recover and replace broken bags of fertilizer, sugar, and other dry products. Soon thereafter, this "niche" product became a must-have for all material handlers. As a result, the Cherry's-brand inverters now touch hundreds of products daily, from Campbell's soup to lottery tickets, from ATMs to cosmetics. The company’s product lineup, all #madeinamerica , has expanded to include Pallet inverters, Plastic pallets, 90° tippers, Roller skids, Pallet dispensers, Lifting tables, and Pallet washers. Industries served include automotive, food, agriculture, defense, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, printing, distribution, beverage, and more. Headquartered in Roselle, IL, Cherry’s Industrial Equipment serves the need of businesses throughout the United States and beyond. John Costello serves as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. For additional information about Cherry’s Industrial Equipment, please contact Michelle Clewer, Marketing Manager by email mclewer@cherrysind.com or call 847-354-6140.