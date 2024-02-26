Boston Estate Planning Council to Honor Laura K. Barooshian With its 2024 Excellence Award at May 16th Annual Gala
The Boston Estate Planning Council has selected Laura K. Barooshian, CPA, AEP®, CAP® to receive its highest honor, the BEPC Excellence Award.WESTFORD, MA, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boston Estate Planning Council (BEPC), the definitive professional group of estate and wealth planners in Greater Boston, has selected Laura K. Barooshian, CPA, AEP®, CAP® to receive its highest honor, the BEPC Excellence Award. This award recognizes professional excellence in estate planning and significant contributions to the community.
Barooshian will be honored by her peers at BEPC’s Annual Gala to be held on May 16th at the Boston Marriott Copley Place. The event will be hosted by Anthony Everett, a 14-time Emmy Award-winning anchor of WCVB Channel 5’s nightly news magazine, Chronicle. BEPC members, non-members, and their guests are invited to attend the Annual Gala.
Laura is a partner in the Private Client Services group at PKF O’Connor Davies. She has over 25 years of experience providing income, estate and gift tax planning, and consulting services for high-net-worth individuals, trusts, private foundations, expatriates and closely held businesses. In addition, she has experience with international estate planning and collaborates with estate attorneys in this area.
Laura is a long-time member of the Boston Estate Planning Council. She has served on various committees, as a board member and as an officer, and as BEPC’s president in 2017-2018. She is also a past recipient of the BEPC President’s Award.
Laura has been an active participant and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants. In addition, she serves in a leadership role with the Boston Women’s Leadership Council and has been on The Boston Foundation Professional Advisor Committee & Professional Advisor Network. She is a graduate of Northeastern University with a Master of Science degree in Taxation and Bentley University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy.
Laura is currently serving as an Executive Committee member and First Vice-Chair at The Baker Center for Children and Families as well as North County Land Trust’s Treasurer. In addition, she supports the Lunenburg Music Aiders and Middle-High School Marching Band. Laura lives in Lunenburg with her husband, Mark, children Tyler and Emma, and their two Rottweilers.
BEPC Annual Gala
BEPC’s Annual Gala celebrates the Excellence Award recipient, the President’s Award recipient, the Council-nominated Accredited Estate Planner® (AEP®) designees, and the transition of the Council’s president. The evening focuses on connections and community while featuring a cocktail hour, main reception, and an afterparty lounge.
The evening’s activities are underwritten by BEPC’s generous sponsors:
• Day Pitney LLP, BEPC Afterparty Lounge
• The Boston Foundation, Sushi Table
• PLAN of MA & RI, Inc., Emcee Sponsor
• Burns & Levinson LLP, Event Sponsor
• Loring, Wolcott & Coolidge, Event Supporter
• PURE Insurance, Event Supporter
• Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C., Event Supporter
• Ballentine Partners, LLC, Signature Drink
• Bowditch, Centerpiece Sponsor
About BEPC
The Boston Estate Planning Council (BEPC) is a multi-disciplinary community of approximately 700 estate and wealth planning professionals. The Council provides educational programs and networking opportunities to help its members build and strengthen relationships, learn about ideas and strategies, and share thought leadership.
The Boston Estate Planning Council is one of the oldest and largest interdisciplinary estate planning councils in the country, tracing its roots back to 1930. The Council is a member of the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils (NAEPC). BEPC has been honored by NAEPC with the Council of Excellence Award in 2023, 2022, 2017, 2016, and 2015. NAEPC also named BEPC a 5-Star Council from 2018 to 2020. More information is available at http://www.bepc.org.
