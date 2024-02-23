Weekly Traffic Update: February 23, 2024

6th St. and K-10 KDOT project to begin February 28

Originally set for construction in 2023, Crews from KDOT will close 6th St. between E. 800 Rd. and E. 900 Rd. beginning Wednesday, February 28, to begin the US-40/K-10 interchange project. Local access to E. 818 and 848 roads will be available at the west barricades, near E. 800 Rd. Access to 900 Rd. north of 6th St. will be maintained during the closure.

KDOT’s interchange project includes the reconfiguration of the existing diamond interchange to a diverging diamond interchange with new ramps, signals, and bike/ped facilities.

The construction west of K-10 will extend west of the southbound ramps to improve the profile of 6th St. and the extension of a city 4-lane street with turn lanes at the intersection of John Wesley Dr. Additionally, a road will be constructed to maintain access for county residents with access off of E. 900 Rd. to the north.

For any questions related to this particular project, please contact Kate Craft, kate.craft@ks.gov.

Old West Lawrence street closures for traffic calming installation to begin February 26

Beginning Monday, February 26, City contractors will close multiple streets to install permanent traffic calming devices for the Old West Lawrence Traffic Calming Project as part of the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program.

The following locations will be closed to through traffic:

The 600 and 700 blocks of Maine St.

The 600, 700, and 800 blocks of Indiana St.

The 700 block of Arkansas St.

Access to all properties will be maintained at all times during the project.

The City anticipates this closure to end Friday, March 8, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org