Snohomish County pharmacy technician suspended on charges of diverting oxycodone

For immediate release: February 23, 2024   (24-020)

OLYMPIA – The Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission has suspended the Snohomish County pharmacy technician license (VA00053093) of Rachel H. Langdon pending further legal action.

Charges state that Langdon diverted oxycodone on multiple occasions while working in a retail pharmacy. Langdon allegedly concealed her actions by manually editing entries in the computer system without explanations for the changes and may have used log-in credentials for other employees. In total, 2,900 oxycodone pills were missing, 2,500 of which were attributable to entries made under Langdon’s log-in credentials.

Langdon cannot practice in Washington until the charges are resolved. She has 20 days to respond to the charges and ask for a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

