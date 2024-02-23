Apex-MEC and The Health Benefit Alliance Announce Partnership to Expand Employee Health Benefit Offerings

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apex-MEC, a leading provider of Minimum Essential Coverage (MEC) plans, and The Health Benefit Alliance (HBA), a pioneer in comprehensive health benefit solutions, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership starting January 1, 2024. This collaboration with HBA marks the first time Apex-MEC will be able to deliver to the market a full spectrum of plans from MEC to Minimum Value Plans (MVP).

The partnership is set to redefine employer-provided health benefits, offering solutions that not only meet, but exceed, employer requirements for employee health benefits. By combining Apex-MEC's expertise in providing essential health coverage with HBA's robust offerings of ERISA and PPACA-compliant health plan designs, the alliance ensures that employers can fulfill and surpass the mandates of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), avoiding

both Penalty A and Penalty B.

"This historic partnership allows us to offer an unparalleled range of health plans, from basic coverage to comprehensive plans, ensuring that every employer and employee finds a solution that fits their needs and budget," said Jim Banahan, Apex-MEC. "Together, we are setting a new standard in healthcare, offering affordable, accessible, and compliant health benefits across the United States."

Employers across the country will now benefit from a one-stop solution for all their health benefit needs, providing their employees with access to quality care, preventive services, and comprehensive coverage. This initiative is a significant step forward in making healthcare affordable and accessible to all workers, regardless of their employment status.

Apex-MEC & The Health Benefit Alliance

www.apex-mec.com / www.healthbenefitalliance.com