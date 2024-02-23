Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,142 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,872 in the last 365 days.

Apex-MEC and The Health Benefit Alliance Announce Partnership to Expand Employee Health Benefit Offerings

Apex-MEC Logo

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apex-MEC, a leading provider of Minimum Essential Coverage (MEC) plans, and The Health Benefit Alliance (HBA), a pioneer in comprehensive health benefit solutions, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership starting January 1, 2024. This collaboration with HBA marks the first time Apex-MEC will be able to deliver to the market a full spectrum of plans from MEC to Minimum Value Plans (MVP).

The partnership is set to redefine employer-provided health benefits, offering solutions that not only meet, but exceed, employer requirements for employee health benefits. By combining Apex-MEC's expertise in providing essential health coverage with HBA's robust offerings of ERISA and PPACA-compliant health plan designs, the alliance ensures that employers can fulfill and surpass the mandates of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), avoiding
both Penalty A and Penalty B.

"This historic partnership allows us to offer an unparalleled range of health plans, from basic coverage to comprehensive plans, ensuring that every employer and employee finds a solution that fits their needs and budget," said Jim Banahan, Apex-MEC. "Together, we are setting a new standard in healthcare, offering affordable, accessible, and compliant health benefits across the United States."

Employers across the country will now benefit from a one-stop solution for all their health benefit needs, providing their employees with access to quality care, preventive services, and comprehensive coverage. This initiative is a significant step forward in making healthcare affordable and accessible to all workers, regardless of their employment status.

For more information about the partnership and available health plans, please visit Apex-MEC and The Health Benefit Alliance websites. Apex-MEC & The Health Benefit Alliance

www.apex-mec.com / www.healthbenefitalliance.com

James Banahan
Apex-MEC
+1 602-395-8900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Apex-MEC and The Health Benefit Alliance Announce Partnership to Expand Employee Health Benefit Offerings

Distribution channels: Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more