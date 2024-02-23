DC Health Moves Headquarters to Ward 8

WASHINGTON, DC — Beginning on February 26, 2024, DC Health will be proudly serving District residents from its new headquarters at 2201 Shannon Place SE in Ward 8. As a result of the move, the in-person Vital Records Office and Licensing Administration at 899 North Capitol Street NE, will close to the public at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, February 22, and reopen at the new 2201 Shannon Place location at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27, with the same ongoing hours of operation. The DC Health and Wellness Center at 77 P Street NE, Washington, DC 20002, will not be impacted by the move.

This move is one more step in Mayor Bowser’s continuing commitment to the economic development of Ward 8 by bringing new jobs, new customers for local businesses, and new opportunities East of the River. DC Health will also take advantage of this geographic opportunity by building deeper relationships within the community and working even more closely with local organizations and leaders to promote health equity and better health outcomes for everyone in the District.

DC Health and its nearly 700 employees are excited to become part of the Anacostia neighborhood and support Mayor Bowser’s East of the River strategy which, among other efforts, utilizes District Government buildings as a catalyst for economic growth in communities currently experiencing underinvestment.

# # #

The District of Columbia Department of Health promotes health, wellness and equity, across the District, and protects the safety of residents, visitors and those doing business in our nation’s capital.