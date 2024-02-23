Automobilia & petroliana collectors can fill ’er up at Morphy’s Feb. 24-25 Vegas auction

Rare Polly Gas porcelain neon sign. Lights up in three colors. 48in x 33½ in x 96in long. AGS-certified and graded 82. Estimate: $60,000-$100,000

Rare and outstanding Sunset Gasoline (Sunset Pacific Oil Co., Los Angeles) 15in single-globe gas pump lens. Circa 1920s. Possibly the only surviving example of its type. AGS-certified and graded 91. Estimate: $15,000-$30,000

Very rare and sought-after Clipper Gasoline (Portland, Ore.) porcelain sign with iconic airplane graphic. 60in x 35in. AGS-certified with sides graded 87 and 79, respectively. Estimate: $30,000-$60,000

Outstanding Mohawk Gasoline porcelain neon sign, cathedral shape with Native American brave shown in profile. VG color and gloss throughout. Size: 42in x 12in x 54in long. AGS-certified and graded 90. Estimate: $30,000-$60,000