MoveBuddha Announces Annual Migration Report and 2024 Moving Predictions
MoveBuddha's 2024 reports highlight migration trends, predicts future shifts in moving patterns, and impacts on elections socio-economic trends.
moveBuddha.com, a leading website to find and book moving companies, today announced the release of its 2024 Migration and Moving Annual Report alongside the forward-looking 2024 Moving Predictions Report.
These reports collectively offer a deep dive into the current and future migration patterns of the moving industry, leveraging moveBuddha’s unique data & insights in the industry.
The 2024 Migration and Moving Annual Report analyzes moveBuddha’s half a million annual searches for people looking to move from one destination to another. The team aggregated insights that explain what’s happening in migration patterns, including top destination cities and states, as well as areas where people are leaving.
Complementing this, the 2024 Moving Predictions Report leverages the company’s executive expert insights and market research to forecast the future of moving. It examines potential shifts in the political impact of domestic migration patterns, long-forgotten areas of the country making a comeback, macroeconomic trends and their impact on real estate, as well as how Gen Z will shape new trends.
"By combining our analysis of current trends with predictions for the future, we aim to offer a unique set of resources for consumers, analysts, and press that covers the moving industry," said Ryan Carrigan, co-founder of MoveBuddha.com. "Our goal is to demystify the moving experience and make it as convenient as possible."
Highlights from the annual migration report include:
1. South Carolina was the most popular state to move to in 2023, boasting an in-to-out move ratio of 2.1, meaning twice as many moves are coming into the state than headed out.
2. The Villages: Florida’s famous retirement community saw a move-in-to-out ratio of 375 moves in for every 100 out in 2023.
3. States known for affordability and boasting mountain terrains saw major interest from movers, including South Carolina, Montana, North Carolina, Colorado, Tennessee, and Maine.
Highlights from the moving predictions report include:
1. Domestic migration patterns will heavily impact the 2024 election - Influences voter demographics and potential swing states.
2. Migrations will shift back to the rust belt - Revival and economic opportunities attract residents.
3. Gen Z will decide the next hot destinations - Young generation preferences shaping real estate trends.
4. Dropping mortgage rates will increase home sales & moving volume - More affordable loans boost real estate market activity.
The two reports are now available on MoveBuddha.com.
