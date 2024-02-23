Help plan the future of Telogia Creek Wildlife Management Area

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites you to attend the Telogia Creek Wildlife Management Area 10-year Land Management Plan public hearing in Liberty County on Tuesday, March 5. The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. ET at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center at 10405 NW Theo Jacobs Way, in Bristol.

The Telogia Creek WMA encompasses approximately 12,384 acres in Liberty County and consists of mostly pine plantations. The Telogia Creek WMA also conserves an abundance of surface water tributaries, which drain into Bear Branch, Bumpy Bay Drain, Devil’s Branch and Rattlesnake Branch, among others, and provides significant watershed and water quality protection. The Telogia Creek WMA will offer many opportunities for public recreation, including hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing, bird watching, hiking, bicycling and horseback riding.

“The Telogia Creek WMA was purchased to ensure the preservation of fish, wildlife, and other natural and cultural resources for future generations, and to provide fish and wildlife-based outdoor recreation opportunities for the public,” said Elizabeth Norregaard, FWC land conservation planner. “The Land Management Plan will specify how we intend to accomplish that goal.”

The public is encouraged to attend and will have the opportunity to comment on and ask questions regarding the Land Management Plan. Maps, drawings and other information will be available on display.

For more information regarding this and other upcoming public hearings, visit MyFWC.com/Conservation then click “Terrestrial Conservation” and “Management.” Hunting and fishing regulations will not be included in this plan or public hearing; they are addressed through a separate public process. Visit MyFWC.com/Hunting or MyFWC.com/Fishing to learn more about hunting and fishing regulations.

To obtain a copy of the draft Land Management Plan for the Telogia Creek WMA, contact Elizabeth Norregaard at 850-487-9767 or email Ann.Norregaard@MyFWC.com at least five days prior to the meeting.

Pursuant to Chapters 253 and 259, Florida Statutes, all lands purchased with public funds must have a Land Management Plan that ensures the property will be managed in a manner that is consistent with the intended purposes of the purchase.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, national origin, sex, religion, disability or family status. Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting must notify the agency at least 10 calendar days before the meeting by calling 850-488-6411 or contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service at 800-955-8771 (TDD) or 800-955-8770 (Voice), if you are hearing or speech impaired. If you believe that you have been discriminated against in any program, activity or facility, or if you need more information, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at:

FWC, Office of Human Resources

620 S Meridian Street,

Tallahassee, FL 32399, 850-488-6411

Or write to:

Office of Diversity, Inclusion & Civil Rights

Department of the Interior

1849 C Street, NW

Washington, D.C. 20240