Federal Reserve Board announces its approval of proposal by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the proposal by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, Richmond, Virginia, to merge with American National Bankshares Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire American National's subsidiary bank, American National Bank and Trust Company, both of Danville, Virginia. The Board also gave its approval for Atlantic Union Bank, Richmond Virginia, to merge with American National Bank and for Atlantic Union Bank to establish and operate branches at locations of American National Bank.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

