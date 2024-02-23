Slovenia on right side of history: Government sends humanitarian aid to population of Gaza

SLOVENIA, February 23 - The assistance is the result of an agreement between Prime Minister Robert Golob and King Abdullah II of Jordan reached at a recent meeting on the margins of the Munich Security Conference.

“If our aid can save the life of a single child in Gaza, I have no problem accepting any criticism from the opposition. Children's lives are worth much more,” the Prime Minister said before the plane departed for Jordan, adding: “I believe that this puts Slovenia on right side of history.”

The Prime Minister's talks with leading representatives of international organisations on the margins of the Munich Security Conference made it very clear that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic. There is a shortage of everything – tents, medicines, food, electricity, fuel – and diseases are spreading. Health and hospital capacities are increasingly limited, putting civilian populations at high risk, especially women, children and other vulnerable groups. This is why assistance to the Palestinian civilian population is urgent.

Recognising the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, Slovenia strongly advocates a prompt end to the conflict, the release of hostages, access to humanitarian aid, and avoiding an attack on the south of Gaza, in particular the city of Rafah, where more than one million Palestinians from other parts of Gaza have taken refuge.

The Slovenian Government is working, both within the EU and in the United Nations Security Council, for a prompt political solution to the Middle East conflict in the form of a two-state solution, i.e. Israel and Palestine, living in peace and security. Cooperation with the Government of Jordan was crucial in the implementation of the humanitarian effort, which demonstrates Slovenia's active role in the international community.

The Prime Minister thanked the outstanding Slovenian Armed Forces team and the NATO team for ensuring that the agreed assistance could be implemented so quickly. The material assistance includes dry daily rations, blankets and sleeping mats. The shipment also includes a donation of powdered milk from Caritas and a pallet of baby nappies and a pallet of baby food from the Slovenian Red Cross.