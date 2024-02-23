News Item

Minnesota Judicial Branch Wants Your Feedback to Inform Its Strategic Plan

Posted: Friday, February 23, 2024

Every two years, the Minnesota Judicial Branch creates a strategic plan to support its mission and vision. The plan guides the Branch’s decision-making and resource allocation. The Minnesota Judicial Branch is gathering input litigants, justice partners, and other members of the public to inform priorities for its FY26-27 strategic plan.

We hope that you will complete the survey below to provide us your ideas and experiences to inform the future direction of the Minnesota Judicial Branch. You can answer as many or as few questions as you want. Your responses are anonymous. The survey will close on Friday, March 8.

The Minnesota Judicial Branch’s Roadmap sets long-range targets that define its two-year strategic plans. You can review the current FY24-25 Strategic Plan and find future plans as they are available on the About the Courts page.

As you complete the survey, consider the Minnesota Judicial Branch Mission and Vision and Goals: