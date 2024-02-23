Prime Headhunting & Recruiting Joins Global Recruitment Powerhouse NPA Worldwide to Enhance Executive Search Services
Prime Headhunting & Recruiting Expands Global Reach Through Strategic Affiliation with NPA Worldwide
The partnership with NPA Worldwide enhances our services and reaffirms our dedication to delivering tailored solutions that precisely meet the unique needs of our clients and candidates.”NEW YORK, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move that promises to transform the executive search sector, Prime Headhunting & Recruiting is excited to announce its recent affiliation with NPA Worldwide, a globally recognized recruitment network. This partnership is set to dramatically enhance the firm's ability to connect exceptional professionals with leading organizations around the world.
— Alexa Sardinas
With a reputation for excellence in the boutique executive search domain, Prime Headhunting & Recruiting has established itself as a leader under the stewardship of its Chief Executive Officer. Boasting over a decade of expertise in the recruiting industry, Alexa Sardinas has guided the firm to remarkable success, placing hundreds of candidates in a wide range of positions, from mid to senior-level executives and legal professionals. This achievement underscores the firm's dedication to quality and its commitment to client satisfaction.
"Our ambition to empower career progression and advocate for professional development has always been at the core of our operations," remarks the CEO. "The alliance with NPA Worldwide not only broadens our service offerings but also reinforces our commitment to creating value-added partnerships that are meticulously aligned with the distinct needs of our clients and candidates."
The collaboration with NPA Worldwide represents a pivotal expansion of PHR's capabilities, granting access to a vast international talent pool and a wider array of opportunities. This strategic move highlights the firm's dedication to fulfilling the evolving needs of top-tier professionals and premier organizations alike, ensuring the placement of only the most outstanding candidates.
This new affiliation is a testament to PHR's ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation, and integrity in the executive search field. By leveraging the extensive network of NPA Worldwide, the firm is poised to set new benchmarks in the recruitment industry, offering unparalleled global reach and expertise.
For more information about Prime Headhunting & Recruiting, Inc., and its strategic affiliation with NPA Worldwide, please visit www.goprimehr.com
About Prime Headhunting & Recruiting, Inc.:
Prime Headhunting & Recruiting is a distinguished boutique executive search firm known for its superior talent placement services. Specializing in mid to senior-level executive and legal professional roles, the firm prides itself on its commitment to excellence, professional growth, and providing tailored search services that meet the unique needs of its clients.
About NPA Worldwide:
NPA Worldwide is a leading global recruitment network that enhances the ability of its members to meet their clients' and candidates' needs by facilitating collaborative, international placements. This prestigious network enables independent recruitment firms to serve their clients more effectively by expanding their reach on a global scale.
Daniel Myers
Prime Headhunting & Recruiting, Inc.
+1 800-722-9214
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn