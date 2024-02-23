Michael D. McNair 1945-2024

Michael D. McNair 78 passed away 2/10/24. He was born in Fargo, North Dakota, in 1945 to Barbara and Warner McNair. He started out as Mike and then affectionately got the nickname Mac, as it was his father’s too.

Attending Central High School in Fargo, Mac was talented in numerous sports, such as basketball, tennis, and baseball. He pitched for the American Legion and was a North Dakota state champ in tennis and a state basketball champ. He later took up golf; he loved the game but didn’t win any championships for it. Mac received a baseball scholarship to the University of Minnesota as a left-handed pitcher, winning numerous records.

Mac married Sandy Gunkelman in 1968, and they had two daughters, Jessica and Chelsea. They later divorced.

Mac had a successful law career in banking law and formed his own law firm, McNair, Larson, and Carlson. His career spanned 49 years.

In 1992, Mac married his best friend and love of his life, Pamela (Skyy) King; they were married for 32 years. When he proposed, she negotiated that they go dancing every week, and he bring her flowers once a month. Mac countered that he would bring her flowers every week, and they would dance once a month. He kept his promise, bringing her 19,973 bouquets of flowers.

Mac was an avid reader and volunteered with the Fargo Historical Society and the Tubac Presidio as a “Menza” volunteers for maintenance… “The Menza do the work.” Their hard work is rewarded with baked goods after the job is done.

Mac will be missed dearly; he is survived by his wife Skyy, daughters Jessica (Jason) Just, Lakeville, MN, and Chelsea McNair, Fargo, ND, and beloved grandchildren Sam & Max Just, Austin & Emme Schmidt. His siblings David (Jan) McNair and Linda Quast, and so many wonderful friends. And our fur friends, Rosa Parks, Forest, & Ranger who dearly miss their daily walks with Mac.