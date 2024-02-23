Blade Solution Introduces Innovative Bladeless Alternative for Safer and Efficient Lawn Care
Blade Solution Corp (BSC), a pioneer in the advancement of lawn care technology, announces the launch of its latest innovation, the REVO6 2.0 and REVOline. These groundbreaking products are poised to redefine the approach to lawn maintenance in the summer of 2024. By replacing metal mower blades with a patent-pending “hub and line” assembly, the new BSC technology offers a blend of convenience, safety, and efficiency that stands unmatched in the industry.
Enhanced Safety: The REVO6 2.0 and REVOline will dramatically reduce the tens of thousands of mower-related accidents occurring each year. The American Journal of Emergency Medicine (Harris et al, 2018) reported that “there were an estimated 934,394 lawn mower injuries treated in U.S. ED’s from 2005 to 2015.” In February of 2023, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission commented on a 2022 study by Fors Marsh Group, indicating that “the report finds that even after many years of implementation of both voluntary and mandatory safety standards and warnings, lawn mowers remain a considerable cause of morbidity and mortality among children.” In addition to removing the exposure of metal blade contact, the new BSC technology minimizes the risk of launching projectiles such as rocks that can seriously injure both mower operators and bystanders.
Simplified Maintenance: Thanks to its universal deck compatibility, the REVO6 2.0 and REVOline eliminate the complexity of finding the right-sized replacement blades. The innovative design is compatible with both push and riding mowers of all types, facilitating a quick and hassle-free installation process.
Eco-Friendly and Cost Efficient: The lightweight nature of the REVO6 2.0 and REVOline places less stress on mower engines, promoting longer equipment life and increased fuel/battery efficiency. The likelihood of costly damage to lawnmowers is greatly reduced due to the design and flexibility of the REVO6 2.0 and REVOline. Physical disruption to land, trees, and plants is also minimized.
Richard Nevels, the Founder of Blade Solution Corp, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "Our mission at BSC is to innovate in ways that make lawn care not just easier, but also safer and more efficient for everyone. REVO6 2.0 and REVOline bring to market a product that significantly enhances the mowing experience. We believe it will set a new benchmark in lawn care excellence and safety."
Interested customers can visit the company’s website for detailed information on how the REVO6 can cater to their specific lawn care requirements.
For further details about REVO6 2.0 and REVOline, please visit https://safemowing.com or reach out directly to Richard Nevels at Rnevels@safemowing.com.
About Blade Solution
Based in Sulphur Springs, AR., Blade Solution Corp is a startup company developing patent-pending technology to revolutionize safety in the mowing industry. The company’s technology offers an alternative to metal mowing blades and can be installed by the consumer on any existing mower. Blade Solution’s management team includes experienced entrepreneurs, engineers, marketing professionals, and executives who have managed and helped build large organizations in both the public and private sectors.
Richard Nevels
