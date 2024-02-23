Time Source Jewelers is Celebrating its 5th Decade of Offering Luxury Watches to Delight Customers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Time Source Jewelers, nestled in the heart of Huntington Village, New York, continues to redefine the luxury watch retail experience for its discerning clientele. Established in 1978 by the Mondelli family, this premier destination for high-end timepieces showcases a rich heritage of quality and excellence in luxury watches.
With Michael Mondelli at the helm, Time Source Jewelers has built a solid reputation for its diverse selection of prestigious watch brands, including Rolex, Omega, Breitling, IWC, Panerai, Cartier, Oris, and TAG Heuer. As an authorized dealer for Ball Watch, Hamilton, G-Shock, Victorinox, and RubberB, the retailer ensures each customer receives genuine products alongside unparalleled service.
Time Source Jewelers prides itself on offering an array of watches that cater to both avid collectors and first-time buyers. From pristine, unworn Rolex models that represent the zenith of craftsmanship to pre-owned pieces rich with history, the retailer's inventory is carefully chosen to satisfy the highest standards of quality and design.
Understanding the financial commitment to owning a luxury watch, Time Source Jewelers has partnered with Affirm to offer flexible financing options. This initiative allows customers to manage their payments over time, making luxury watches more accessible to a broader audience.
What distinguishes Time Source Jewelers in the competitive luxury retail market is its extensive product range and the depth of knowledge and customer care provided by its team. With decades of experience, Michael Mondelli and his staff are equipped to offer insightful advice on everything from the technical aspects of watchmaking to the latest trends in the luxury watch market.
In addition to sales, Time Source Jewelers provides comprehensive services, including watch repair, strap replacement, and a sell/trade program, further enhancing the customer experience. The team's commitment to delivering exceptional service ensures that every client receives personalized attention and guidance.
As accredited members of respected industry bodies such as the Better Business Bureau, Watch Certification Services of America (WCSA), Chrono24, and the International Watch & Jewelry Guild (IWJG), Time Source Jewelers operates with the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. This dedication to ethical practices has fostered a loyal customer base that values the retailer's transparent and honest approach to business.
Time Source Jewelers invites watch enthusiasts and newcomers alike to explore their meticulously curated collection and enjoy the personalized shopping experience that has defined their legacy. Whether seeking the latest from a favorite brand or a unique vintage piece, visitors to Time Source Jewelers will discover a retailer committed to exceeding expectations.
Visit the official website https://timesourcejewelers.com/ for any media or commercial inquiries or email info@tsjny.com.
About Company:
Founded in 1978, Time Source Jewelers is a premier luxury watch retailer in Huntington Village, New York. The company, led by Michael Mondelli, specializes in high-end timepieces, offering new and pre-owned watches from the world's most prestigious brands.
Michael Mondelli
