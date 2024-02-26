Queen’s University Joins Elentra as a Cloud Customer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Elentra LLC (Elentra) announced today that Queen’s University has signed on as its newest Software as a Service (SaaS) customer. With the addition of Queen’s to its customer base, Elentra will also assume the operation of the Elentra Consortium effective February 26, 2024, which was previously managed by the university’s Faculty of Health Sciences. After two decades of close collaboration in developing the Elentra platform to support health professions programs globally, this shift signifies a new era for the academic health sciences programs and schools that are part of the Elentra community.
"After careful consideration, Queen’s Health Sciences has made the decision to become an Elentra SaaS customer,” says Dr. Jane Philpott, Dean, Health Sciences at Queen’s University. “Elentra has a unique ability to cater to our health sciences programs' growing and intricate needs. The SaaS platform will not only meet our functionality needs but will support us in providing the best possible learning experience as we train the healthcare professionals of the future.”
Elentra was recently acquired by Achieve Partners, a leading social impact investment firm focused on digital transformation in the Medical and Allied Health Sciences Education market. Achieve Partners’ investment has accelerated the development of the platform, allowing Elentra to expand its capabilities to meet a broader set of medical and other health professions education needs. Having secured Queen’s University as a customer, Elentra is now positioned to lead the health professions education market globally. In tandem with Queen’s transition to the SaaS platform, Elentra will oversee the operations of the Elentra Consortium. This transition brings together two communities that have a common goal of delivering a groundbreaking, fully integrated educational experience.
"We are excited to begin this new chapter with Queen's Health Sciences. This strategic shift benefits all parties involved, enabling us to align our collective efforts, support the broader Elentra community, and offer an enhanced educational experience that perfectly aligns with the mission and values of both organizations. We eagerly anticipate maximizing the potential of this collaboration," commented Greg Vanclief, CEO of Elentra.
Elentra eagerly anticipates a future brimming with possibilities as it welcomes Queen’s University as a customer and assumes stewardship of the Elentra Consortium. This strategic shift will foster further development and customization of the platform that will secure Elentra’s position as the leading software platform for health professions programs around the world.
About Queen’s Health Sciences
Queen’s Health Sciences (QHS) is a global leader in health sciences education and research. The faculty is pushing the boundaries of academic health sciences to prepare the next generation of health scientists and create a revolution in health education, research, and patient care—preparing graduates to work in the health teams and models of tomorrow. Comprised of the Schools of Medicine, Nursing, and Rehabilitation Therapy, learners in undergraduate and post-graduate programs across QHS experience an inclusive, collaborative and diverse educational and training environment that is interdisciplinary, collaborative, equitable, and research-intensive. As a hub for an interconnected academic health sciences network in Eastern Ontario, QHS is driving critical research that asks and answers the most pressing questions in health sciences and is leading the charge to create a healthier world. To learn more, please visit: www.healthsci.queensu.ca
About Achieve Partners
Achieve Partners is engineering the future of learning and earning by investing in cutting-edge technologies and novel business models to bolster skill development and secure the future of work for millions of Americans. By harnessing digital transformation, Achieve helps teachers, administrators, and schools improve student learning and outcomes. To learn more about Achieve Partners, please visit www.achievepartners.com
About Elentra Corp
Built by schools, for schools, Elentra empowers health sciences schools to deliver the highest quality education to their students with confidence. With its innovative technology and comprehensive features, Elentra provides a robust platform for managing curriculum, assessments, scheduling, and more. By streamlining administrative processes and enhancing collaboration, Elentra enables educators to focus on what matters most - fostering an exceptional learning experience. To learn more about Elentra, please visit www.elentra.com and connect with Elentra on LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest updates and insights.
