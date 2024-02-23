Mad Dog Music Productions Presents "Lights Out Tour 2024"
A Prelude to the Astronomical Spectacle
The eclipse is a once-in-lifetime experience, and the performers really view these shows as an opportunity to be a part of that.”MARION, OH, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mad Dog Music Productions, the heart of live concert experiences in Marion, Ohio, is proud to announce the "Lights Out Tour 2024”, a showcase of country music that takes concert goers on a journey through the heart and soul country music.
— Todd Hunt, Executive Producer
Scheduled for April 5th and 6th at Ohio's iconic venues, the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts in Findlay and the Marion Palace in Marion, this tour promises an evening where every chord and lyric pays homage to the enduring spirit of country music.
"Drawing inspiration from this year's spectacular April eclipse, the 'Lights Out Tour 2024' is designed to offer an experience that transcends the ordinary," says Todd Hunt, Executive Producer at Mad Dog Music Productions. "The eclipse is a once-in-lifetime experience, and the performers really view these shows as an opportunity to be a part of that. There is so much excitement about these shows and the chance to celebrate collectively. Our passion for country music and commitment to delivering unparalleled live music experiences are at the core of this tour, and we are looking forward to bringing country music fans an unforgettable night.
- April 5th, 2024: Kick start your weekend at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts in Findlay, Ohio. Doors open at 7 PM for an auditory experience that's a journey through time, enhanced by the center's rich history and modern acoustics.
- April 6th, 2024: The melody continues at the Marion Palace in Marion, Ohio. Starting at 7 PM, immerse yourself in a setting that transcends the ordinary, where intricate designs and architecture ensure every performance is a memory etched in time.
Featuring Performances By:
- Kyle Fields: The prodigious talent from Greenup, Kentucky, known for his traditional country sounds, intimate storytelling, and melodies reminiscent of Nashville's old-school charm.
- Lee Gantt: Hailing from Columbus, Ohio, Lee brings a harmonious blend of nostalgic lyrics and contemporary country melodies, deeply connecting with fans.
- Chad Clark: The seasoned performer from New Bloomington, Ohio, known for his journey from local honkytonks to stages shared with legends, offering a soul-stirring performance that culminates his latest album "It's About Time."
Tickets On Sale Now:
Don't miss the chance to be part of this celestial celebration. Purchase your tickets today for an unforgettable prelude to the astronomical spectacle of the Eclipse.
Mad Dog Music Productions is dedicated to delivering authentic, electric live music moments. With a deep-rooted understanding of concert enthusiasts, our events are meticulously crafted to resonate beyond just songs, creating lasting memories. Join us at "Lights Out Tour 2024" and dive into pure concert energy.
For ticket purchasing information and more details about the "Lights Out Tour 2024," please visit Mad Dog Music Productions' website www.maddogmusicproductions.com
