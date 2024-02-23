Anglers Being Asked to Help Monitor Striped Bass Fishery

CONTACT:

Emerald Wright: (603) 868-1095

February 23, 2024

Durham, NH – It’s never too early to start thinking about warmer weather and making saltwater fishing plans. Every year anglers up and down the coast try their hand at catching one of the most sought after Atlantic marine species—striped bass. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Marine Division and the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries are inviting anglers to participate in their respective annual monitoring efforts, the Striped Bass Angler Survey (NH) and the Striped Bass Citizen Science Project (MA).

Ongoing since 1993, the NH Striped Bass Angler Survey has been a valuable asset in managing this species. Participating volunteer anglers complete logbooks, which provide the Marine Division with information about their fishing trips. The volunteer angler surveys help the department gather length data on catch-and-release fish that cannot be obtained through annual creel surveys. This data is used to provide a more complete picture of New Hampshire’s striped bass fishery.

More recently implemented, the goal of the Striped Bass Citizen Science Project is to help the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries understand what factors influence the survival of striped bass after they are released. The data collected from anglers includes tackle type used, hook placement, handling time, and environmental factors such as water and air temperature. Even though upon release a majority of striped bass survive, recreational releases account for the largest source of mortality for the species. The diversity of fishing trip data from striped bass anglers is invaluable for both state and federal biologists in regulating the fishery.

If you are interested in participating in the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Striped Bass Volunteer Angler Survey, visit https://forms.office.com/2024StripedBassAnglerSurvey or contact Emerald Wright at (603) 868-1095 or via email at Emerald.Wright@wildlife.nh.gov.

If you are interested in taking part in the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries Striped Bass Citizen Science Project, visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/striped-bass-citizen-scientist-project or email striper@mass.gov.