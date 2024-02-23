C. Lee Services Revolutionizes Plumbing Solutions in Akron, OH with Flexible Financing Options through FTL Finance
C. Lee Services, a local plumber in Akron, OH, offers flexible financing options to clients through its partnership with FTL Finance.AKRON, OH, US, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C. Lee Services, a leading plumbing company in Akron, OH, is thrilled to announce its partnership with FTL Finance to provide homeowners with seamless and accessible financing options. This strategic collaboration aims to make essential plumbing services more affordable and accessible, allowing local area clients to address their plumbing needs without financial strain.
FTL Finance, a trusted financial partner, ensures a fast and easy application process for homeowners seeking financing for plumbing services. What sets FTL Finance apart is its commitment to evaluating applicants based on their overall financial situation rather than solely relying on credit scores. This inclusive approach opens up financing opportunities for a wider range of homeowners, ensuring that everyone has access to reliable plumbing services.
Key features of the financing options provided by FTL Finance include:
Fast and easy application process
Approval is based on financial situation, not just credit score
No prepayment penalties
No default rate for missed payments
Committed support team to assist throughout the financing process
C. Lee Services understands the importance of providing flexible financing options to the community, and this partnership with FTL Finance reflects its commitment to customer satisfaction and convenience.
Comprehensive Plumbing Services by C. Lee Services
In addition to introducing financing options, C. Lee Services continues to offer a wide range of plumbing services to meet the diverse needs of the local area. With over 30 years of industry experience, C. Lee Services has earned a stellar reputation for delivering high-quality workmanship and exceptional customer service.
Some of the key services offered by C. Lee Services include:
General plumbing services: fixture repair and replacement
Leak detection and repair
Water heater services
Sewer repair services
Drain cleaning
C. Lee Services employs a team of skilled and experienced plumbers dedicated to resolving plumbing issues efficiently and effectively. The company is equipped to handle everything from minor repairs to major plumbing projects, ensuring that homeowners receive comprehensive solutions tailored to their specific needs.
About C. Lee Services
Founded over 30 years ago, C. Lee Services has become a trusted name in the plumbing industry in Akron, OH. The company, led by Chris Lee, a third-generation master plumber, prioritizes the safety and satisfaction of its customers while building strong, meaningful relationships within the local community. Chris Lee, owner and president, with over 30 years of industry experience, is an award recipient for leadership from the Plumbing and Heating and Cooling Contractors Association. The company is committed to honesty, integrity, courtesy, and professionalism. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, they maintain a strict adherence to local and state plumbing codes. For more information about C. Lee Services and their financing options through FTL Finance, visit https://cleeservices.com/.
