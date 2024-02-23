MDC hosts several hunter education skills sessions this spring in central Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting several free hunter education skills sessions this spring around central Missouri. These skills sessions are intended to teach participants how to properly handle firearms and how to identify and use different firearms. The skills sessions are as follows:

These events are designed for participants ages 11 and older who have completed the knowledge portion of the course, either online or through self-study, prior to attending the skills session. The knowledge portion can be completed online for a fee at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4eX or by filling out the self-study student manual chapter review questions and bringing the booklet to class for instructor review free of charge. These booklets can be ordered at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4eB. Youth ages 16 and older should complete their knowledge portion through self-study or complete the entire course online with no in-person requirement.