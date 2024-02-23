Submit Release
Healey-Driscoll Administration Announces $1.75 Million in Grants to Help Massachusetts Farms Address Climate Change 

BostonToday, the Healey-Driscoll Administration announced $1.75 million in Climate Smart Agriculture Program (CSAP) grants to 56 Massachusetts agricultural operations to implement management practices that will help them adapt to changing climate conditions and enhance their contributions to meeting the state’s carbon reduction and climate change mitigation goals. CSAP is a competitive grant program that incentivizes voluntary adoption of conservation, soil health, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and climate-smart agricultural practices, allowing agricultural operations to accomplish climate mitigation solutions and ensure economic resiliency.

“Our farmers see the devastating impacts of climate change every day. They are seizing this opportunity to adopt cutting edge technology and the latest climate science to help lower emissions and promote sustainability,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We’re proud to support the efforts of our farmers. As extreme storms and severe weather become the new norm, these grants will help protect our farms from the unpredictable weather brought on by climate change.”

By providing financial incentives to Massachusetts growers for practices that will improve soil health, ensure the efficient use of water, prevent impacts on water quality, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and sequester carbon, Massachusetts farms will be better able to move the state toward its ambitious climate change goals. The program will also provide financial incentives for agricultural operations to proactively address risks and strengthen their economic and environmental resiliency as they adapt to a changing climate. The program is broken into two categories: Environmental and Energy.

When we invest in resiliency in our agricultural sector, we’re also investing in food security and the economy,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “The climate crisis is affecting every aspect of our lives, and the Climate Smart Agriculture Program will help our farmers stay strong during uncertain times.”

“The climate crisis is here and our farms are bearing the brunt. We can all learn a great deal from our farmers about how to prevent and respond to the climate crisis,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “Our administration stands with Massachusetts farmers and we are proud to support their innovative approaches to reduce emissions.

“CSAP is a dynamic suite of programs that combines our water, energy, and climate grants into one application and is designed to position farmers to manage their operations in a time of increasing climate volatility,” said MDAR Commissioner Ashley Randle. “As we’ve seen from this past year, farmers have been severely impacted by the ravages of extreme weather conditions with freeze, frost and flooding events wreaking havoc on farmland and crops, so it’s critical to provide our farming community with the necessary tools and resources to deal with these challenges.” 

Since Fiscal Year 2021, CSAP merges MDAR’s water, energy, and climate grants under one program to simplify the application process and provide one annual funding opportunity for all of the department’s climate-related programs.  The three grant programs combined in this application are the Agricultural Climate Resiliency & Efficiencies (“ACRE”) Grant, the Agricultural Environmental Enhancement Program Grant (“AEEP”) and the Ag-Energy Program Grant (“ENER”).

“I appreciate the support of the Healey-Driscoll administration in providing these important grant opportunities,” said Director of Rural Affairs Anne Gobi. “Farmers are part of the backbone that make sure our rural communities prosper and are resilient.”

"This year we have seen firsthand in Western MA the impact of climate events on our local farms and their ability to survive,” said Senator Paul W. Mark (D - 2nd Berkshire District). “These grant awards will help our farmers adjust their practices to remain viable in the face of climate change while also helping to mitigate future damage and find a sustainable balance with the environment.  I applaud the Healey-Driscoll Administration and MDAR for their forward-thinking work to assist farmers."

"It is an honor to have two of the innovative farmers from my district win this award,” said Representative Margaret Scarsdale (D – Pepperell). “Their hard work and dedication help put food on our tables, and these grants ensure their innovative practices will help Massachusetts reach its 2050 goals.”

“In a growing season like this past summer, there were very few bright spots,” said Chris Clegg, owner of Four Town Farm in Seekonk and one of this year’s grant recipients. “Every day was a struggle to farm and hold our produce to the high standards we expect but at the end of the day, nothing is more important than the health of our soil and all the microbes and nutrients that exist in it. One of the best ways to keep a healthy soil is to always have healthy plants growing on it with minimal disturbance. The cover crop no-till drill will allow us to do just that, reducing fuel consumption, ground compaction, and other degrading soil practices that negatively affect the overall health of our land.”

The following local agricultural operations are receiving grants through the Climate Smart Agriculture Program for 2024: 

Section I: Environmental

Farm Name

Project

City

State

Awarded

Atlas Farm, LLC

Spading Machine

Deerfield

MA

$45,000.00

Bostrom Farm, LLC

No-Till Drill; Well

Greenfield

MA

$50,000.00

Clover Hill Farm, LLP

No-Till Rotary Harrow

Hardwick

MA

$39,500.00

Cook Farm, LLC

Heavy Use Area; Manure Storage

Hadley

MA

$40,080.00

Cournoyer Vegetable Farm, LLC

Stone Burier

Paxton

MA

$24,000.00

Couto Cranberries

Tailwater Recovery Pump

East Taunton

MA

$33,000.00

Divoll's Farm

No-Till Drill

Royalston

MA

$38,000.00

Edgewood Bogs, LLC

VFD Controlled Electric Lift-Pump

Carver

MA

$50,000.00

Fairfield's Dairy Farm, LLC

High Efficiency Fans

Williamstown

MA

$50,000.00

Four Town Farm, Inc.

No-Till Drill

Seekonk

MA

$29,000.00

Gould Maple Farm, Inc.

Well; Fence Post Auger; Minimum Tillage Cultivator

Shelburne

MA

$50,000.00

Great Brook Dairy, LLC

No-Till Planter

Carlisle

MA

$46,000.00

Henry M Parsons & Edward A Parsons (Mayval Farm)

Sub-Soiler; Sprayer

Westhampton

MA

$31,000.00

Hornstra Farm Dairy, Inc.

No-Till Drill

Hingham

MA

$39,500.00

J&J Farms

High Tunnel

Amherst

MA

$18,000.00

Jordan Dairy Farms, Inc.

Manure Injector

Rutland

MA

$50,000.00

Kinne Brook Farm

Maple Monitoring; Silvopasture

Worthington

MA

$45,000.00

Maplewood Farm

No-Till Drill

Hardwick

MA

$37,500.00

Mass Audubon - The Farm at Moose Hill

Spader; Flame Weeder

Sharon

MA

$15,000.00

North Country Harvest

Interseeder; Soil Moisture Sensors

Westfield

MA

$48,000.00

Old Earth Orchards, LLC

Row Mulcher

East Taunton

MA

$25,000.00

Plainville Farm

Band Sprayer

Hadley

MA

$11,500.00

Red Fire Farm

No-Till Transplanter; Drainage; Fuel Storage

Montague

MA

$17,000.00

River Valley Farm

Portable Wind Machine

Leverett

MA

$30,000.00

Shaw Farm Dairy, Inc.

Manure Transfer and Storage System

Dracut

MA

$50,000.00

The Trustees

Perennial Plants

Boston

MA

$47,000.00

Tony Andrews Farm

Manure Spreader

Falmouth

MA

$10,920.00

Tully Farms, Inc.

No-Till Drill

Dunstable

MA

$30,000.00

 

Section II: Energy

Farm Name

Project

City

State

Awarded

Atlas Farm, LLC

88kW Roof-Mounted Photovoltaic System

Deerfield

MA

$50,000.00

Bashista Orchards/TCB Fruits LLC

High Efficiency Refrigeration System

Southampton

MA

$23,935.00

Biodynamic Farmland Cons. Trust - Brookfield Farm

Insulation; Refrigeration

Amherst

MA

$20,508.00

Blue Heron Farm

Reverse Osmosis; VSD; Vacuum; Tubing

Charlemont

MA

$36,321.00

Bonnie Lea Farm

30.72kW Ground Mounted Photovoltaic System

Williamstown

MA

$50,000.00

Boston Honey Company, Inc.

53.76kW Roof-Mounted Photovoltaic System

Holliston

MA

$26,000.00

Boyden Bros. Maple

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Machine

Conway

MA

$23,400.00

Cotyledon Farm

22.3kW Roof Mounted Photovoltaic System

Leicester

MA

$16,156.00

DAR Ridge Farm

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Machine; Vacuum Pump

Colrain

MA

$33,198.00

Dick's Market Garden, Inc.

14.6kW Roof-Mounted Photovoltaic System

Lunenburg

MA

$40,700.00

Dunn Mountain Farm

Evaporator; Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Westhampton

MA

$26,286.00

Elliot Farm, LLC

Refrigeration

Lakeville

MA

$25,985.00

Freedom Food Farm, LLC

26.9kW Roof Mounted Photovoltaic System w/Battery Backup

Raynham

MA

$50,000.00

Gilded Tomato Company

Mini-Split; 20.54kW Roof-Mounted Photovoltaic System

Rehoboth

MA

$30,800.00

Gould Maple Farm, Inc.

4.3kW Roof Mounted Photovoltaic System; Barn Fans

Shelburne

MA

$10,750.00

Headwater Cider, Inc.

8.1kW Pole-Mounted Photovoltaic System

Hawley

MA

$16,200.00

Hickory Hill Farm

30kW Ground-Mounted Photovoltaic System

Worthington

MA

$30,000.00

Home Fruit Wine

Heat Pumps; Lighting

Orange

MA

$10,943.00

Medway Community Farm, Inc.

Automated Greenhouse Ventilation

Medway

MA

$3,258.00

Nourse Family Farm, Inc.

12.4kW Roof-Mounted Photovoltaic System

Westborough

MA

$24,000.00

Ogonowski Family Farm

LED Lighting

Dracut

MA

$3,200.00

Oxford Farms

30.4kW Roof Mounted Photovoltaic System

Oxford

MA

$50,000.00

Rising Star Equestrian Center

8kW Roof-Mounted Photovoltaic System

Medway

MA

$16,000.00

Sheriffmuir LLC

30kW Roof-Mounted Photovoltaic System

Harvard

MA

$43,200.00

Teddy C. Smiarowski III Farm

EE Greenhouse

Sunderland

MA

$45,360.00

The Forest Farm

13.77kW Roof-Mounted Photovoltaic System; Electric Tractor

Shutesbury

MA

$6,000.00

We Grow Microgreens, LLC

Solar Power Wheel

Roslindale

MA

$5,000.00

William J. Gould Associates, Inc.

Heating & Cooling Upgrades; Building Envelope

Monterey

MA

$32,800.00

###

