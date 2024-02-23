Online School in Florida enables students to take college and HS courses simultaneously, saving parents thousands
Online School in Florida enables students to take college and HS courses simultaneously, saving parents thousands of dollars
Our online school is all about offering flexible, self-paced, asynchronous programs to students in the US and across the globe. Our dual enrollment program does exactly that.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forest Trail Academy (FTA), a leading K-12 online school in Florida, has announced an innovative Dual Enrollment Program, which empowers high school students from grades 9-12 to simultaneously earn both high school and college credits while enrolled full-time at FTA.
— Dr. Gifty Chung
Dual enrollment, also known as dual credit or concurrent enrollment, allows students to take courses at both their high school and a partnering college or university. These courses count towards both their high school diploma and their future college degree, giving them a head start on their academic journey.
Dual Enrollment: A Head Start on College and University
According to Forest Trail Academy’s School Director Dr. Gifty Chung, their school’s dual enrollment program gives high performing domestic and international students an option to get a head start on their postsecondary education journey by allowing them to earn credits early, and at the same time save considerably on college tuition.
“Since our inception in 2007, our school's niche has been to provide alternate solutions for educational needs. Our online school is all about offering flexible, self-paced, asynchronous programs to students in the US and across the globe. Our dual enrollment program does exactly that” Dr. Chung asserted.
Dual enrollment allows students to save time and money by completing college courses before high school graduation. "Under Forest Trail Academy's program, our domestic and international students are fully admitted without the traditional method of completing college applications, and can enroll in a college course at any time for free or at a minimal cost of $200 to any of our numerous partner accredited universities. All courses both at high school and college levels are self paced, flexible, and asynchronous" Dr. Chung clarified.
According a data from 2021 to 2022 from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) , the cost of one college credit can range from $120 to over $1,000, averaging at $477.
“This means that an average college tuition for one three/ four-credit college class can easily be over $4000,” Dr. Chung exclaims.
As of February 2024, Forest Trail Academy has partnered with 15 colleges and universities for their Dual Enrollment program, namely:
- Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond, Oklahoma
- Florida International University in Miami Florida
- Dallas International University in Dallas Texas
- Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Florida
- Allen University, in Columbia, South Carolina
- College of Mount Saint Vincent in Bronx, NY
- Hannibal-LaGrange in Hannibal, Missouri
- University of Saint Katherine in San Marcos, California
- Southeastern University in Columbus Ohio
- Southeastern University in Florida
- Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- McMurry University in Abilene, Texas
- Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pennsylvania
- Palm Beach State College (PBSC) in Lake Worth Beach, Florida
- University of South Florida in Tampa Florida
Forest Trail Academy's Dual Enrollment: Setting up For Academic Success
Under Forest Trail Academy’s program, students will be able to participate in the following:
- Earn College Credits While in High School: Students can begin their college education early by taking courses recognized by both FTA and its accredited partner universities.
- Achieve Seamless Transition to Higher Education: Engaging in college-level coursework equips students with valuable experience and essential skills for success in a university environment.
- Access to Expansive Academic Opportunities: The program offers a wider range of subjects than typically available in high school, allowing students to explore their passions and delve deeper into areas of interest and majors.
- Full-Time Student Status: Dual enrollment students remain enrolled at FTA full-time, ensuring a well-rounded educational experience.
To qualify, students must maintain a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher. The program operates on a rolling admission, self-paced, asynchronous format, offering flexibility to complete coursework within a 16-week period.
Forest Trail Academy’s Dual Enrollment program is open to all high school grades levels (9-12). Students can start their college journey early, regardless of their current high school grade level.
Forest Trail Academy is accepting applications for the Dual Enrollment Program. Interested students can visit https://foresttrailacademy.com/k-12-online-learning/ to join. The program requires a non-refundable registration fee of $75 (with exception for a few partner universities).
About Forest Trail Academy
Forest Trail Academy is the best K-12 online school based in West Palm Beach, Florida, United States. The accredited private school offers online high school, online middle school, online elementary school and homeschool correspondence book programs to students in the United States and abroad.
Forest Trail Academy holds both national and regional accreditations. In addition, over 90% of our teachers hold advanced degrees, professional teaching certificates, and are highly qualified.
Our school strives to create a highly nurturing academic environment for all learners to reach their maximum potential.
Contact
Tim P. Alcantara
Digital Marketing Director
Forest Trail Academy
tim@foresttrailacademy.com
Timothy P. Alcantara
Forest Trail Academy
+63 917 671 5678
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok