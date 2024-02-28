Submit Release
Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Power Plant-Public Utility Worker with Mesothelioma in Massachusetts to Call Attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox-Expect a Top Compensation Result-It Might be Millions

"Before the family of a person with mesothelioma in Massachusetts hires a lawyer to assist with compensation, please call Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466. They'll be glad they did.”
BOSTON , MASSACHUSETTS , USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your loved one is a power plant or public utility worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Massachusetts, please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck and Fox anytime at 866-714-6466. Joe Belluck is literally one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys, he has an office in Boston and his firm has been assisting power plant-public utility workers for decades and they get top compensation results for their clients.

"Mesothelioma Compensation is a one-shot deal. If a person with this rare cancer hires an unqualified lawyer to advance a mesothelioma financial compensation claim--the mistake might cost the person with this rare cancer hundreds of thousands of dollars or more. Financial compensation for a power plant or public utility worker with mesothelioma might be millions of dollars-if the attorney you hire knows what they are doing. Before the family of a person with mesothelioma in Massachusetts hires a lawyer to assist with financial compensation, please call Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466." https://www.belluckfox.Com

The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Massachusetts to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, Worcester, Lowell, Cambridge. New Bedford or anywhere else in Massachusetts. https://Massachusetts.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Massachusetts or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Michael Thomas
Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center
+1 866-714-6466
