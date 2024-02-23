ENPARD IV: Job vacancy at EU/UNDP project in Tbilisi

The United Nations Development Programme in Georgia has announced a vacancy for the position of Project Analyst (Inclusive Growth and Development) to join the EU/UNDP project.

The project addresses the challenges faced by rural areas of Georgia, specifically, the need to unlock and exploit opportunities for rural livelihoods (especially those most vulnerable) to enhance sustainable growth and create employment. It is financed within the framework of the fourth phase of the EU ‘European Neighborhood Programme for Agriculture and Rural Development’ (ENPARD IV).

The Project Analyst will provide content inputs and support the planning and implementation of project activities related to improved rural services, infrastructure, inclusive rural development, and empowering rural women.

The candidate should have a Master’s degree (or equivalent) in Economics, Public Administration, Law, Political Sciences, Social Sciences, or other related fields. If a candidate has no Master’s degree, they may have a Bachelor’s degree in any of the above fields with an additional two years of work experience.

Fluency in English and Georgian is required.

The job is located in Tbilisi.

The deadline for applications is 1 March.

Find out more

Press release

Vacancy note