European Union Visitors Programme: Belarusians are invited to apply now to participate in 2025

The European Union Visitor’s Programme (EUVP) invites Belarusians to apply for study visits to European institutions in 2025.

The European Union Visitor’s Programme organises tailor-made study visits to meet Members of the European Parliament, officials from EU Institutions, and other EU stakeholders.

Participants will normally have completed university education or equivalent training and will have already gained some years of professional experience. Basic knowledge of EU Institutions is required and a sufficiently good command of English or French to allow active participation in meetings.

Belarusian rights defenders, environmentalists, trade unionists and civil society actors are invited to apply. Preference is given to candidates of 25 to 35 years of age.

Each study visit is individually tailored to meet the participant’s work profile and interests. A typical EUVP study tour lasts five days in Brussels and may be extended to include Strasbourg.

Travel and per diem costs are covered by the EUVP.

The deadline for applications is 25 March.

