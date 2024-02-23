Competition for CSOs: grants to strengthen Ukrainian voices to promote international support to Ukraine

With the support of the EU, The International Renaissance Foundation has announced a new call for proposals for Ukrainian civil society organisations (CSOs).

The primary goal of this competition is to strengthen Ukrainian voices in shaping the agenda of the European discussion on Ukraine.

The call for proposals will support projects that:

share Ukrainian stories of national resistance to Russian aggression;

debunk Russian disinformation;

promote basic knowledge about Ukraine, its history and culture as part of the European community, and raise awareness of the potential benefits of Ukraine’s integration for the future of the EU itself.

Preference will be given to projects implemented in cooperation with European colleagues.

The amount of the grant should fall between 800,000 and 1.2 million hryvnias.

The duration of this project is up to six months.

The deadline for applications is 19 March.

The call is implemented by the International Renaissance Foundation within the framework of the ‘European Renaissance of Ukraine’ project with the financial support of the European Union.

