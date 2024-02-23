Icymi: Manchin Speaks At Emotional Intelligence Training Press Event

February 23, 2024

Charleston, WV – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) was the keynote speaker at an emotional intelligence training press event. This first-in-the-nation program, which Senator Manchin secured a Congressionally Directed Spending request for, will give West Virginia law enforcement officers the tools they need to manage stress levels, identify their strengths, and foster better decision-making.

“I was proud to secure $892,000 for emotional intelligence training for all West Virginia law enforcement officers,” said Senator Manchin. “This training will undoubtedly save lives and make our neighborhoods safer.