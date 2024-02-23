Icymi: Manchin Speaks At Emotional Intelligence Training Press Event
February 23, 2024
Charleston, WV – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) was the keynote speaker at an emotional intelligence training press event. This first-in-the-nation program, which Senator Manchin secured a Congressionally Directed Spending request for, will give West Virginia law enforcement officers the tools they need to manage stress levels, identify their strengths, and foster better decision-making.
“I was proud to secure $892,000 for emotional intelligence training for all West Virginia law enforcement officers,” said Senator Manchin. “This training will undoubtedly save lives and make our neighborhoods safer.
Photos from the event are available here.
