Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,196 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,004 in the last 365 days.

Icymi: Manchin Speaks At Emotional Intelligence Training Press Event

February 23, 2024

Charleston, WV – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) was the keynote speaker at an emotional intelligence training press event. This first-in-the-nation program, which Senator Manchin secured a Congressionally Directed Spending request for, will give West Virginia law enforcement officers the tools they need to manage stress levels, identify their strengths, and foster better decision-making.

“I was proud to secure $892,000 for emotional intelligence training for all West Virginia law enforcement officers,” said Senator Manchin. “This training will undoubtedly save lives and make our neighborhoods safer.

Photos from the event are available here.

Previous Article

You just read:

Icymi: Manchin Speaks At Emotional Intelligence Training Press Event

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more