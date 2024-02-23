Canopy Launches Innovative Mobile Clinical Communication Support Tool
New medical language-learning and translation iOS app empowers health systems and providers to deliver better care to diverse patients.
Speak integrates the latest science in digital language learning and language learning for specific purposes, focusing on communication needs tailored to routine clinical interactions with patients”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canopy Innovations, Inc., a pioneering digital health company dedicated to overcoming language barriers in healthcare, celebrates International World Mother Language Day by championing linguistic diversity and multilingualism. In a bid to support frontline providers, the company proudly announces the launch of CanopySpeak™ on February 21, 2024, marking another significant stride in its mission to eliminate language barriers in healthcare through innovative, science-driven solutions.
— Kate Riestenberg, PhD
In the United States alone, there are nearly 26 million patients with limited English proficiency (LEP), leading to compromised interactions between healthcare professionals and patients due to logistical challenges and budget constraints associated with securing certified medical interpreters for every encounter. CanopySpeak is designed to empower healthcare systems and providers to engage directly with LEP patients, fostering more compassionate, patient-centered care and enhancing outcomes. Serving as both a mobile medical language learning tool and a clinical practice resource, CanopySpeak equips providers with a comprehensive phrasebook for real patient-clinician interactions, bridging communication gaps when interpreters are unavailable or impractical.
What sets CanopySpeak apart from other language translation tools is its development by a team of expert linguists and clinicians, backed by research and with support from the National Institutes of Health. The app features nearly 5,000 human-reviewed phrases across 10 medical specialties in Spanish and Mandarin Chinese, ensuring a standard of accuracy that caters to millions of patients. Its learning mode offers a customizable experience, enhancing providers’ medical language proficiency through practice exercises that simulate real-world patient scenarios.
Kate Riestenberg, Director of Content & Pedagogy at Canopy Innovations, Inc., explains, “CanopySpeak Premium integrates the latest science in digital language learning and language learning for specific purposes, focusing on communication needs tailored to routine clinical interactions with patients.” She further elaborates, “The app employs a game-based approach to learning medical terminology and developing speaking skills. By breaking down complex phrases into manageable segments and providing ample practice opportunities, CanopySpeak facilitates effective learning through exposure to contextually relevant language use.”
Riestenberg emphasizes, “CanopySpeak's à la carte approach allows users to focus on practicing phrases most relevant to their daily interactions, such as cardiovascular history of present illness or postpartum examination.”
CanopySpeak is a supplement to the #1 medical Spanish course in the US, CanopyLearn, offering a holistic Learn, Practice, and Apply strategy for healthcare systems seeking to address language access gaps and enhance satisfaction among staff and patients. The new app is the capstone product completing Canopy’s Professional Development Bundle, delivering a full-suite of language access and compliance tools for health systems and hospitals.
For a limited time, Canopy is offering complimentary consultation for health systems and medical institutions, as well as free one-month access for individual providers interested in utilizing the tool with their patients.
Interested health systems can book a call with a Canopy team member by visiting withcanopy.com .
David Wysocki
Canopy Innovations, Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn