At Annual Conference, Yael Foundation Commits €20 Million to Advance Jewish Education Worldwide
International Yael Foundation Conference in Cyprus draws global leaders from 5 continents to tackle modern challenges in Diaspora Jewish educationPAPHOS, CYPRUS, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uri Poliavich, the founder of the Yael Foundation, this week announced a landmark investment of €20 million to promote Jewish education in the Diaspora in 2024. Poliavich made the announcement, which doubles the Foundation’s annual budget, during the annual gala event held as part of the International Yael Foundation Conference.
The conference, which took place from February 19-22 in Cyprus, was attended by Jewish community leaders and over 60 directors of Jewish educational institutions from 31 countries around the world. In line with the Yael Foundation’s key goals, this year’s conference focused on fostering educational alternatives for families seeking to preserve Jewish heritage, Jewish studies, and the Hebrew language.
In response to the urgent need for support following heightened antisemitic incidents worldwide, particularly the alarming 1,000% increase since October 7, the conference rallied a diverse array of educators, thinkers, and stakeholders from across the globe to address pressing challenges and seize opportunities in today's rapidly evolving landscape of Jewish education.
As part of its commitment to supporting and promoting excellence in Jewish educational institutions in the Diaspora, the Yael Foundation this year introduced the inaugural 'Yael Foundation Awards for Educational Excellence' during the conference. These awards, totaling €50,000 in prize funds, were granted to institutions demonstrating excellence in their educational activities, earning the appreciation of both students' parents and the Foundation.
Among the recipients of the awards:
· The Center for Jewish Youth - Lausanne, Switzerland, was honored for excellence in non-formal Jewish educational institutions.
· Ohalei Chinuch School - Buenos Aires, Argentina, received recognition for excellence in Jewish studies and tradition.
· Yavneh School - Mexico City, Mexico, was acknowledged for academic achievements.
· Beit Aharon' School - Paris, France, was awarded for promoting Jewish values and community contribution.
· Pri Etz HaChayim School - Kyrgyzstan, and 'Or Avner' School - Georgia, were both lauded for innovation and technology.
Speaking at the ceremony, Uri Poliavich, Founder of the Yael Foundation, said, "It's a great honor to attend this conference for the second year. None of this would be possible without the outstanding and committed administrators of dozens of educational institutions, our partners worldwide. You, the community leaders and administrators, are the backbone of the Yael Fund, and it's all happening because of you. Please continue to turn to us, and together we will further our growth."
Chaya Yosovich, CEO of the Yael Foundation, said, "This year, more than ever, the critical importance of Jewish education in preserving Jewish identity in the Diaspora is evident. The conference serves as the pinnacle event in the Yael Foundation's global outreach efforts, providing a significant platform for educational institutions to engage in mutual learning and collaborative efforts to address the challenges of our times."
Raoul Wootliff
N10S
email us here