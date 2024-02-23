Bridging the Gap: Why Green Initiatives Require Brown Sources
Free Webinar: March 14th at 11:00 AM EST to discuss the Real Problems Confronting Renewable Energy Sources on the Grid without marketing and white noise.ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES , February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Subject Matter Experts Tom Paul and John McFarland will host a Free Webinar: March 14th 11:00 AM EST to discuss the real problems confronting renewable energy sources on the grid without marketing, optics, and white noise. Common sense sustainability, blended solutions, and customized approaches are the best answer to sustainable and reliable energy. RSVP Required: https://bit.ly/49rMX1G
In an era where climate change is at the forefront of most reports from media outlets and energy costs are rising in what seems like an endless tide, power generation, transmission, and distribution companies traditionally reliant on fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and natural gas, has been the backbone of industrialization and economic development for decades. In the last 10 years or so, fossil fuel has been painted as an enemy to those who love nature and the earth, we all share. Regardless of where you sit in the brown vs green debate, we can all agree that taking care of the planet is important.
“A truly sustainable approach blends fossil fuel into the energy mix to achieve reliable power grids, thereby enabling the continuing development of nations. Turning the lights off is not the answer.” Tom Paul, President and CEO of Productive Outcomes
Learning Objectives of the free webinar include defining factors for change, an approach to replacing aging assets with renewable blends, and how to evaluate and mitigate risk.
Panelists
Tom Paul: Tom is presently president and CEO of Productive Outcomes, and previously President and CEO of Marubeni Power Asset Management Limited (MPAM). He has more than 30 years of experience in the power generation industry encompassing nuclear, conventional thermal, combustion turbine, reciprocating engine, hydroelectric, and biomass technologies.
John McFarland: As Principal at WorkingBuildings, John manages and provides Sustainable consulting and Building Quality Assurance for a wide variety of projects including educational facilities, office buildings, state-of-the-art data centers, and research facilities. He has overseen the delivery of over 150 sustainable projects ranging from Certified to Platinum. John is committed to promoting rational sustainability in all projects, whether the pursuit of certification is planned or not.
