BRINGING WELLNESS HOME: ARCXIS AND WELLNESS WITHIN YOUR WALLS PARTNER TO LAUNCH PRODUCTION BUILDER PROGRAM

HOUSTON, TX, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARCXIS Builder Services, the nation’s leading engineering and inspections firm, has partnered with nationally known Wellness Within Your Walls® (WWYW) to become the first certified inspector for its new Production Builder Program, which will be announced at the NAHB 2024 International Builders’ Show and NKBA 2024 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in Las Vegas this February.

WWYW is an education and certification company whose mission is to connect consumers and the design and build industries with healthy, eco-sensitive products and strategies that result in beautiful, sustainable, non-toxic living environments.

WWYW’s Production Builder Program provides volume builders with a streamlined process to incorporate a nationwide standard that promotes healthier homes for today’s health-conscious home buyers. WWYW certification benefits include increased customer satisfaction, retention and loyalty, expanded customer base with a competitive edge within the industry and the positive impact of “Doing the Right Thing” within the community. Based on almost two decades of analysis from case studies and pilots, WWYW’s program provides volume builders with an unprecedented opportunity to experience the benefits of a health and wellness program through education, inspection and certification.

The global wellness economy is worth $5.6 trillion, of which approximately $398 billion is directly related to wellness real estate. WWYW certification allows builders to participate in this growing market and differentiate themselves from competitors and provides homebuyers with peace of mind that they are receiving a healthier home that their family can enjoy for years to come.

ABOUT ARCXIS

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ARCXIS is the nation's leading engineering and inspections firm, touching 1 in every 7 new homes, and operating in over 28 states. ARCXIS provides builders- through the full Arc of the construction process - with services aligned around the Axis of helping build better quality homes, more quickly, at lower cost, and with less risk. ARCXIS is majority owned by Saw Mill Capital, LLC (Briarcliff Manor, New York). Visit www.Arcxis.com for more information.

ABOUT WELLNESS WITHIN YOUR WALLS

Wellness Within Your Walls® (WWYW) is an award-winning informational resource group created to provide education and guidance on chemicals commonly found in living spaces. With a goal to empower and guide consumers and professionals toward healthier living environments, WWYW certifies people, places, products, and programs globally through education, certifications and health and wellness protocols with a 10-step holistic approach, known as the Healthy Living System™. WWYW was founded by Jillian Pritchard Cooke, a 40-year industry veteran, whose cancer diagnosis became the catalyst to found WWYW, turning her expertise into a passionate commitment to reduce toxins and create healthier living environments. WWYW provides frequent and sought-after speakers at trade shows, educational opportunities, workshops, seminars, and other industry events. For more information, visit: https://wellnesswithinyourwalls.com/production-builder-program/.