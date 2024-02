The Real Time Location Systems Market is Projected to Reach $36.6 Billion by 2030

Real time location system (RTLS) is a technology that allows tracking and locating objects or people in real time within a designated area or space, using a combination of hardware and software components. It provides accurate and real-time information about the location and movement of tracked items. Several companies are integrating RTLS to track inventory movement, enable efficient inventory management, and identify potential bottlenecks and poor resource utilization. RTLS help improves compliance efforts and power use cases, including collision avoidance, evacuations, worker search and rescue, and contact tracing.

The growth of the real time location systems market is driven by advancements in connectivity technologies and the rising demand for asset visibility and operational efficiency. Furthermore, the growing adoption of cloud-based platforms for smart container management and increasing concerns over cargo security and counterfeiting are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the real time location systems market.

Dynamic regulations and compliance requirements may restrain the growth of this market. Additionally, privacy, security, accuracy issues, and complex implementation and deployment processes are major challenges for players in this market.

๐‘ฐ๐’๐’•๐’†๐’ˆ๐’“๐’‚๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’๐’‡ ๐’‚๐’“๐’•๐’Š๐’‡๐’Š๐’„๐’Š๐’‚๐’ ๐’Š๐’๐’•๐’†๐’๐’๐’Š๐’ˆ๐’†๐’๐’„๐’† (๐‘จ๐‘ฐ) ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’‚๐’๐’‚๐’๐’š๐’•๐’Š๐’„๐’” ๐’Š๐’ ๐‘น๐‘ป๐‘ณ๐‘บ ๐’‚๐’๐’ 5๐‘ฎ ๐’ ๐’†๐’‘๐’๐’๐’š๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’‚๐’“๐’† ๐’‘๐’“๐’๐’Ž๐’Š๐’๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’•๐’“๐’†๐’๐’ ๐’” ๐’Š๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’“๐’†๐’‚๐’ ๐’•๐’Š๐’Ž๐’† ๐’๐’๐’„๐’‚๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’”๐’š๐’”๐’•๐’†๐’Ž๐’” ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’•.

The real time location systems market is segmented by offering (hardware [tags & badges, anchors, other hardware], software/platform, services [data analytic and reporting services, implementation & integration, consulting and advisory services]); technology (radio frequency identification [active RFID, passive RFID], infrared [IR], bluetooth low energy [BLE], ultra-wideband [UWB], wireless fidelity [Wi-Fi], ultrasound, narrowband-internet of things [NB-IoT], global positioning system [GPS]/assisted GPS [A-GPS], other technologies); deployment mode (on-premise deployment, cloud deployment); location type (outdoors, indoors); application (asset tracking, sensing & monitoring, security & surveillance, inventory management & warehouse management, supply chain management & automation, human resource management, vehicle tracking & fleet management, other applications); sector (transportation & logistics, government & public sector, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, media & entertainment, aerospace & defense, agriculture, hospitality & tourism, BFSI, IT & telecom, other sectors), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

๐‘๐ž๐š๐ฅ ๐“๐ข๐ฆ๐ž ๐‹๐จ๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

Asset Tracking

Sensing & Monitoring

Security & Surveillance

Inventory Management & Warehouse Management

Supply Chain Management & Automation

Human Resource Management

Vehicle Tracking & Fleet Management

Other Applications

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐“๐‹๐’ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ:

In April 2023, Siemens Healthineers (Germany) collaborated with Cognosos (U.S.) to offer real-time asset tracking and intelligence for hospitals and healthcare systems.

In March 2023, Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan) partnered with Quuppa Oy (Finland) to enable Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) functionality for Logiscend Software 3.0 and provide real-time location data using BLE-based Angle-of-Arrival (AoA) technology. This partnership will enable visibility of bottlenecks and initiate automated workflows based on small changes in the location of assets.

In November 2022, Progility Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India) partnered with Quuppa Oy (Finland) to offer real-time location services (RTLS) and applications for indoor tracking to customers across Australia.

๐“๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐š ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐จ ๐‘๐ž๐š๐ฅ ๐“๐ข๐ฆ๐ž ๐‹๐จ๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐Œ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/real-time-location-systems-market-5586