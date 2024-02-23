Submit Release
MailDex Adds Email Export to PST File

MailDex email manager for Windows helps companies and individuals manage their email history.

Emails of all formats can be combined into a single PST File

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Encryptomatic® LLC today announced the availability of a major update to MailDex® 24 Email Viewer/Converter. MailDex 2024 is a Windows desktop application for managing email messages across different mail formats, including Outlook PST, OST, OLM, MSG and MBOX, EML files, combining emails into a single database for fast searches and format conversion. This release includes a new capability to combine emails into a PST file. This email to PST export function is performed by selecting email messages within MailDex, and then using the "Export to PST" function on the Export tab.

"MailDex customers have been requesting this new email-to-PST capability, and today we are pleased to deliver. Adding PST to MailDex's substantial list of export formats, including PDF, image and document files, makes MailDex a full featured tool for anyone needing to manage email content across formats, " said Darren S. Leno, President, Encryptomatic LLC.

Email to PST export requires the presence of Microsoft Outlook. Any customer with Outlook installed on their computer will be able to use the MailDex export-to-PST function.

MailDex respects your privacy and client confidentiality by performing all of its work on your computer. No email content or metadata is ever sent to our servers.

MailDex® by Encryptomatic® LLC is a Windows® software tool for indexing, searching, discovering and converting emails. MailDex works across many email client formats, including Outlook PST, OST, OLM and MSG files, Thunderbird's EML, MBOX, as well as MHT, EMLX files.

Learn more about MailDex and download the update, or obtain a 15 day free trial, from the MailDex home page.

