Black History Month Dinner Advocates James Bevel Architect of Civil Rights Movement Gets Presidential Medal of Freedom

Memphis Filmmaker Amp Elmore got about as close to Dr. King as anyone living Amp Elmore quit college & Joined King aide Rev James Bevel in Memphis who was the architect & strategist of the Civil Rights movement Bevel was just below talking to Dr. King when he was Killed Elmore notes that it is part my religious practice to honor those who came before us with the highest of gratitude & appreciation we in America owe a debt of gratitude to those who came before us Elmore notes that it is our honor & duty to recognize Rev Bevel's work James Bevel had unique skills & the ability to inspire others he used his skills to inspire others he would go to a city & inspire men & women to take up the cause after preparing them Dr.King would come to a town & be the face they were a movement & working team

Dinner scheduled in Memphis February 27, 2024 Kick off campaign to get James Bevel Architect of Civil Rights Movement "The Presidential Medal of Freedom"

We would have never gone to Selma, and there would not have been a Voting Rights Bill had Bevel not conceived of the idea Dr. King could not have done the things he did unless he had a James Bevel” — Dr. Ralph Abernathy Civil Rights Leader and Dr. King's best Friend

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthony "Amp" Elmore a Memphis born 5 Time World Kickboxing Champion and Memphis 1st Independent 35mm Theatrical Filmmaker and Community activist is hosting at his home in Memphis "A Black History Month African Dinner" that honors and advocate the campaign to get James Bevel the strategist and architect of the Civil Rights Movement "The Presidential Medal of Freedom."In 2014 the historical Film "Selma" directed by Ava DuVernay and written by Paul Webb is based on the 1965 Selma to Montgomery Voting Rights Marches that were initiated by Rev. James Bevel who was played by the wrapper "Common." The 1988 Memphis Film "The Contemporary Gladiator" produced by Anthony "Amp" Elmore is the 1st film in American History that portrays Rev. James Bevel.Elmore quit college in 1972 to join the Bevel movement he began in Memphis in 1971 after going on a sabbatical to find himself after suffering and crying about the death of his dear friend Dr. Martin Luther King . The public never knew or understood the pain and heartbreak Bevel endured. Anthony "Amp" Elmore understood whereas Elmore honored Bevel in a movie scene filmed in 1987 played by retired University of Memphis professor and Memphis Africa in April Founder Dr. David Acey. Click her to see 1987 Movie scene. Elmore shares an unknown and untold story that he and most are unaware of. When Memphis Congressman Cohen Steve Cohen took office in 2007 one of the 1st places he visited in Memphis was the home of Anthony "Amp" Elmore; whereas Congressman Cohen helped to initiate at Elmore's home "The Black History Month African Dinner." Congressman Cohen for years has arranged for Elmore to meet African Ambassadors in hopes of arranging a trade deal between Africa and Memphis. Click here to see Video of Congressman Cohen At Elmore's Home A few years ago while in Washington D.C. to meet an African/Ambassador Elmore had a bet with Congressman Cohen regarding "Black History." Elmore noted to Congressman Cohen that he quit college in 1972 to join the Civil Rights movement with James Bevel who was the chief strategist for Dr. Martin Luther King. Elmore noted that he learned that James Bevel was the brainchild of the 1963 March on Washington.Congressman Cohen noted that the March of Washington where Dr. Martin Luther King made his famous "I have a Dream Speech" was not the brain child of Rev. James Bevel whereas Congressman Cohen noted that it was Bayard Rustin who was the brainchild behind "The March on Washington."Congressman Cohen took the debate to the U.S. Congress dinning room where Congressman Cohen solicited the opinion of Civil Rights Icon Congressman John Lewis to answer the question; who was the brainchild of the March on Washington. John Lewis noted that the brain child of 1963 March on Washington was Bayard Rustin. John Lewis pointed out to Elmore that James Bevel was the Brain Child of the March from Selma to Montgomery that took place in 1965. Minority Whip James Clyburn Congressman from South Carolina also noted James Bevel and joined in the conversation.Congressman Lewis also pointed out that he an James Bevel were roommates in Divinity College in Nashville. Research noted that hey both attended the American Baptist Theological Seminary in Nashville. While Congressman Cohen won the debate what was not brought out in the debate was; it was James Bevel who convinced Dr. Martin Luther King and the SCLC to join the March on Washington; whereas Dr. Martin Luther King made his historic "I have a Dream Speech."James Bevel was a prominent leader and strategist of the civil rights movement, who worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). Bevel helped organize the 1963 Birmingham Children’s Crusade, the 1963 March on Washington, and the 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches, among other campaignsDr. Martin Luther King was the most influential figure of the civil rights movement, who advocated for nonviolent resistance against racial discrimination and injustice.Bevel moved to Chicago in 1965 to begin a nonviolent campaign for open housing and economic justice. He helped organize the Chicago Freedom Movement, which challenged racial segregation and discrimination in the city. He became the national director of the Spring Mobilization Committee to End the War in Vietnam in 1967. He initiated and led several anti-war protests, such as the March on the United Nations and the March on the Pentagon. He also persuaded Dr. King to publicly oppose the war.James Bevel helped to organize the Million Man March in 1995. The march was a gathering of African American men in Washington, D.C., to promote unity, family values, and empowerment. It was led by Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam, and supported by many other prominent African Americans. The march drew hundreds of thousands of participants and was one of the largest demonstrations of its kind in American history.Elmore notes that it is incalculable the honor and privilege it is to host a dinner and celebration in our Historic Black community of Orange Mound in Memphis to honor the strategist and architect of the Civil Rights movement James Bevel. Most appropriate we are featuring African food that connects us to the Country of Kenya whereas the 1988 movie "The Contemporary Gladiator" premiered in Kenya in 1990.This means we took Bevel to Kenya. Most important we are connected in Memphis and in "Orange Mound with the third largest City in Kenya named Kisumu County whereas the Governor of Kisumu County Dr. Anyang Nyong'o came to 1st visiting Elmore's house in 2019. While you may not know Governor Nyong'o most know his daughter; Academy Award winner and star of the Black Panther movie Lupita Nyong'o.Governor Nyong'o promised to come back to Memphis and bring Lupita Nyong'o to Memphis. See our Video whereas we will let Black Panther Star Lupita Nyong'o share with you about the food we will eat. Click here Elmore Kenya dinner promotes African culture, education & pride

James Bevel Architect of the Civil Rights Movement in America