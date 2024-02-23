Strainsforpains Inc. Announces Corporate Update

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Strainsforpains, Inc.) (OTC Markets: EBYH).



Strainsforpains is pleased to announce that it has increased the capacity of its Pennsylvania facility to accommodate the company’s growing CBD product line. In the 4th quarter of 2023, the company closed on orders surpassing $65,000. Based on updated preliminary orders, Strainsforpains foresees CBD sales exceeding $500,000 for fiscal 2024. The company has proactively reached out to numerous wellness centers and health markets to broaden its market presence. Mr. Shainberg, the company president, stated “We have diligently worked on enhancing our facility’s manufacturing and distribution capabilities. Additionally, we are finalizing a lease for a part of the 7-acre property to house a local data center, generating over $80,000 in capital for the company.”

In addition, the company is renewing its Cannasphere JV licensing agreement, with a specific focus on data, research, and formulations addressing symptoms associated with glaucoma and gastrointestinal issues. Strainsforpains expanded brand will feature CBD ingestible products incorporating Cannasphere’s water-soluble, nanoliposomal encapsulation and proprietary intellectual technology, aiming for an impressive 80% increased absorption of CBD in our products.

Our competitive edge persists through our commitment to innovation and growth via cutting-edge technology, differentiating our products in the market and providing enhanced benefits to our customers. Mr. Shainberg emphasized, “By diversifying our product offerings, the company aims to meet a broader range of customer needs and solidify its position in the industry.”

The company’s data technology division employs a proprietary app to collaborate with pain management departments at hospitals as well as health care professionals. The app is currently undergoing a significant upgrade, integrating artificial intelligence to expand the selection of cannabis varietals. Mr. Shainberg expressed, “We aspire to become a major player in the pain management cannabis market with our educational tools.”

Overview of Strainsforpains, Inc.: Please visit our website at http://www.strainsforpains.com/. Strainsforpains, Inc. is an innovative healthcare data technology Company located in New York, N.Y. The Company’s objectives are to provide doctors, nurses, dispensaries, and patients access to an APP that will allow for an advanced determination of comparison of strains or brands of cannabis combinations with major illnesses, in a user-friendly manner. The company owns a 7 acre facility in Pennsylvania that will be used for CBD product production. Mr. Shainberg is a member of the prestigious International Cannabinoid Research Society, https://icrs.co/.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Strainsforpains, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Strainsforpains, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Strainsforpains, Inc.’s ability to control, and those actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Strainsforpains, Inc. filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets.

