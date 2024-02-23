MORROW, Inc., and Fitbit, Inc. are Key Players in the Global U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market

U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market - Infographics -AMR

The diabetes segment accounted more than one-fifth of the total U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market share in 2019.

Depends upon product, in 2019, software segment held a dominant portion in the U.S. digital therapeutics market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market by Application, Product, and Sales Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,"the U.S. digital therapeutics market was valued at $1.16 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.08 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 19.2% from 2020 to 2027. The diabetes segment accounted more than one-fifth of the total market share in 2019.

Digital therapeutics, a subset of digital health, provides evidence-based therapeutic interventions through software programs and devices to manage, prevent, and treat medical disorders. Leveraging digital and online health technologies, it delivers clinical-grade treatments while enabling tracking of patient behavior and remote monitoring for improved long-term health outcomes.

The distribution of digital therapeutics products for mental health has surged amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, driving growth in the U.S. market. This trend underscores the acknowledgment by the U.S. FDA of the importance of such products. Additionally, U.S. digital health companies have witnessed a record-high influx of venture funding in the first half of 2020, reflecting investors' recognition of the necessity and potential of these solutions. Consequently, these factors collectively propel the growth of the U.S. digital therapeutics market.

The increasing adoption of smartphones, tablets, and smart wearables, alongside the proliferation of healthcare apps, underscores the pressing need to manage healthcare costs and address the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Additionally, the uptake of advanced technologies and tech-driven healthcare products and applications further accelerates market growth. However, challenges such as the absence of reimbursement policies for digital therapeutics and concerns regarding patient data privacy hinder market expansion. Conversely, favorable regulatory frameworks for digital health technology and rising investments in digital therapeutics present promising opportunities for manufacturers in the U.S. digital therapeutics industry.

Within specific applications, the obesity segment is poised to exhibit substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period, driven by the escalating rates of obesity across the nation. According to the CDC, the prevalence of obesity in the U.S. was approximately 42.4% from 2017 to 2018.

In terms of product segments, the software segment dominated the U.S. digital therapeutics market in 2019, capturing about two-thirds of the market share. This dominance is attributed to the widespread adoption of smartphones in the country, leading to increased usage of healthcare applications.

𝑳𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔

2MORROW, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.)

Livongo Health, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Omada Health, Inc.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health)

Voluntis, Inc.

Welldoc, Inc.

