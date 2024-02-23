SURVEY: 3 In 4 Don’t Think UK House Prices Will Increase In 2024

Submit Release
3 in 4 don’t think house prices will increase in 2024

Recent survey results from The CPF Mortgage Pulse Report 2024 reveals public opinion on UK house prices, and 75% surveyed don't think they'll increase in 2024.

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent findings from The Clifton Private Finance Mortgage Pulse Report 2024 shed light on the UK population's opinion on house prices throughout 2024, and whether we'll see the housing market flourish or stagnate.

The data, collected from more than 350 form submissions on the Clifton Private Finance website between November and January, reveals some important findings that reflect the broader UK housing market, interest rates and the mortgage market, and whether the country is facing a housing crisis.

Key highlights from the report indicate that 3 in 4 of those surveyed don’t think house prices will rise in 2024.

After a slump throughout 2023, many are wondering what the UK property market will do next, with some even holding a lingering suspension of a 'burst bubble', as the economy saw in 2007/8.

Clifton Private Finance’s mortgage brokerage experts have also offered their perspectives on the survey results:

"I didn’t foresee a crash. Yes, in some areas the market has fallen slightly, and properties aren't going for above the asking price any more, but I don't think we'll see a significant drop in house prices over the next 12 months - perhaps just a small decrease next year."

Carly Cheeseman
Head of International CeMAP CeRER

"I always suggest looking at Nationwide's quarterly house price index for housing market insights.

The rate at which prices are falling is potentially reducing - remember, as rates drop, demand increases."

George Abouzolof
Senior Finance Broker CeMAP

The full report is accessible at www.cliftonpf.co.uk/bridging-loans/mortgage-pulse-report-2024, offering data on public opinion on the 2024 mortgage and property landscape.

