Skin Antiseptic Market - Asia-Pacific Region is Projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031

Skin Antiseptic Market - Infographics - MAR

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global skin antiseptic market revenue.

Skin antiseptic market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing skin antiseptic market opportunity.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Skin Antiseptic Market by Type (Alcohol, Chlorhexidine, Iodine, and Others), by Form (Solutions, Cream, Swab Sticks, and others), and by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Providers, and Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". According to the report, the global skin antiseptic industry generated $1.48 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $3.06 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.

•CAGR: 7.5%

• Current Market Size: USD 1.5 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2031

• Base Year: 2021

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13047

𝑷𝒓𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝒅𝒆𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉

The expansion of the global skin antiseptics market is being driven by a rise in hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and heightened demand for infection prevention and control measures. Moreover, the increasing number of surgeries conducted worldwide is further propelling market growth. Nonetheless, the market faces constraints due to potential side effects and adverse reactions linked with skin antiseptics. Despite these challenges, there remain growth opportunities in both developed and developing economies, paving the way for new prospects in the foreseeable future.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒂𝒍𝒄𝒐𝒉𝒐𝒍 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

In 2021, the alcohol segment dominated the market, constituting approximately half of the global skin antiseptic market revenue. It is projected to continue leading throughout the forecast period. This segment is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. This growth can be attributed to heightened usage of alcohol-based skin antiseptics during surgical procedures and an increase in the number of key players offering such products.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒐𝒍𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

In 2021, the solution segment captured the largest market share, contributing to over half of the global skin antiseptic market revenue. It is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This trend is attributed to the widespread availability of antiseptic solutions and the increasing adoption of such solutions for pre-operation and pre-injection skin preparation. However, the "others" segment is expected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031. This growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of alternative forms of antiseptics, such as wipes, during surgeries, and the emergence of several key players offering wipe and soap forms of skin antiseptics.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒅𝒓𝒖𝒈 𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒍 𝒑𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

In 2021, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment claimed the largest market share, accounting for almost three-fifths of the global skin antiseptic market revenue. This was attributed to the widespread accessibility of retail pharmacies and their extensive distribution networks. However, the online providers segment is projected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is driven by the increasing popularity of online pharmacies and the preference of many users for online purchasing options.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12682

𝑵𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝑨𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒅𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒃𝒚 2031

In 2021, North America led the market, holding over two-fifths of the global skin antiseptic market revenue. It is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, driven by an increase in surgical procedures and the presence of major players offering skin antiseptics. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is attributed to the rising adoption of infection control measures, an increase in surgical site infections, and the availability of a diverse range of skin antiseptic products.

𝑳𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔: -

CARDINAL HEALTH INC.

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

B. BRAUN SE

3M COMPANY

ECOLAB INC.

MOLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE AB

XTTRIUM LABORATORIES

SIRMAXO CHEMICALS PVT.LTD.

Schülke and Mayr GmbH

PDI, INC