A.P. Gilfoyle & Co., L.P. Launches New Amplitude Fund Focused on Domestic Assets with True Value

A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. launches Amplitude fund for U.S. assets with real value, aiming for strong returns for institutional investors.

WILTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A.P. Gilfoyle & Co., L.P. (“A.P. Gilfoyle & Co.”), an emerging asset manager founded by Asuna P. Gilfoyle in late 2023, is proud to announce the launch of their new Amplitude fund. This fund seeks to invest in domestic assets within the United States that have true value and an established market, with the goal of creating attractive returns for institutional investors.

"We believe in the age old saying that time in the market makes money, and our Amplitude fund seeks to act as an example of this. Further, bringing in external investors marks an important milestone as our institutional private investing business enters a new phase of growth and maturity," said Asuna P. Gilfoyle, CEO & Chief Investment Officer of A.P. Gilfoyle & Co.

As CEO and Chief Investment Officer of A.P. Gilfoyle & Co., Asuna Gilfoyle's expertise and vision have led to the creation of the Amplitude fund, which aims to provide institutional investors with a unique opportunity to invest in domestic assets that have proven to be successful in the market.

The Amplitude fund will focus on investing in assets that have true value and a solid track record in the domestic market. This includes industries such as technology, healthcare, and consumer goods, among others. By carefully selecting these assets, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. aims to provide institutional investors with attractive returns while mitigating risk.

About A.P. Gilfoyle & Co.

A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. is an emerging asset management firm founded in late 2023 by Asuna P. Gilfoyle. We aim to lead the asset management sector by providing exceptional risk-adjusted returns, upholding unparalleled ethical standards, and presenting unparalleled opportunities for the industry's most exceptional talent. For more information, please visit gilfoyleco.com.